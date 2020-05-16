84°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Home and Garden

Leaf odor can differentiate bay laurel, Carolina cherry laurel

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 16, 2020 - 8:00 am
 

Q: I found your blog, Xtremehorticulture of the Desert, and am hoping you can tell me if my tree is a bay laurel. I looked at pictures of Carolina cherry trees that look similar. This tree has supports that I know need to be removed at some point. The tree was planted by my builder in February of last year.

A: It looks like bay laurel to me. Bay laurel is a Mediterranean tree and more tolerant of our desert climate than Carolina cherry laurel. Carolina cherry laurel is native to the southeastern U.S. and not tolerant of desert conditions without proper site selection, soil preparation and watering.

One easy way to tell the difference is to crush the leaves and smell the herbal (bay) aroma. Bay laurel leaves have a pungent aroma. When you crush the leaves of Carolina cherry laurel, they have an aroma of maraschino cherries rather than herbal.

The second way is to look for round glands at the base of the Carolina cherry laurel leaf where the leaf is attached to the petiole (leaf stem). These glands are characteristic of many plants in its genus (Prunus) like plums, cherry, peach, etc.

In 98 percent of the cases, the supports or stakes should be removed after one growing season. There are a few cases when the trees do not establish rapidly due to grower mismanagement or poor planting practices and need support longer than this.

Q: The bottom layer of my palm fronds turned an orange-yellow color almost overnight. Is this from too much water or not enough water?

A: Neither. The cause of these fronds turning orange or yellow is natural. These orange and yellow colors are already there, masked by the strong green color that the chlorophyll provides.

The bottom layer of fronds die naturally. As these lower fronds approach death due to old age and shade, some of the minerals in the leaves are absorbed back into the palm, first turning the lower fronds orange or yellow and eventually brown.

Sometimes these color changes occur quickly and other times more slowly. How fast depends on how hot it is.

The nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium move out of the frond first followed by magnesium, chlorine, zinc and molybdenum. Lesser mobile nutrients are left behind, which include sulfur, iron, boron, and copper.

These mineral remainers dominate the content of palm fronds. This color change is your signal to cut and remove palm fronds.

Q: We have three Japanese blueberry trees in our yard: two in the back and one in the front. All three have dead branches that snap off when you bend them. Yet there are scattered green leaves above the dead branches and far more green leaves at the bottoms of the three plants. Is it possible this is due to a lack of water? They were all planted about 4½ years ago.

A: Sounds about right. Sounds like the trees went through a dry spell and then regrew. Oftentimes when trees come back from drought they sucker from the base. If the drought lasts quite a while, the top can also die back. There are trees that sucker from the base naturally, but this tree shouldn’t unless it was stressed.

Whatever caused the stress (maybe a lack of water), suckers grew from the base of the tree. The top may have fried during the drought and then grew leaves again from leaf buds on the stem when water was reapplied.

You are aware that Japanese blueberry is not a great choice for desert climates. It is not a desert-adapted tree. It does great in coastal California but not the desert.

Make sure the trees are planted in the mildest microclimate you have (probably east or north side of your home), the soil was amended at the time of planting, water applied under the canopy 18 inches deep and the top of the soil covered with woodchips and not rock.

Locals can get free woodchips at University Orchard in North Las Vegas or the Cooperative Extension office just south of the airport. and load them in plastic bags, a car or a pickup truck. Call the master gardener helpline at 702-257-5555 Monday through Friday and see if any are available and where.

Q: I have a well-established, prolific peach tree. About this time every year, it loses some of its immature fruit and I know that is normal. However, this year it’s losing an abundance of fruit. I’m literally picking up 50-100 peaches a day. I have checked the irrigation and it seems to be fine (drippers, 15 minutes per day, twice a day).

A: I don’t like that you are applying water every day — twice a day, in fact. Is there any way that can be changed to less often? That irrigation frequency sounds like watering a lawn or vegetable garden when it’s hot and windy out. I don’t know about the amount you are applying, but you are applying water way too often.

Fruit trees should have water applied to them twice a week in May and growing in most soils. The applied water should wet the roots to a depth of about 18 inches each time it’s watered.

For fruit trees growing in the desert, I like to see a layer of woodchips on the soil surface 3 to 4 inches deep. These woodchips provide a layer that protects the roots from getting too hot, conserve water, prevent most weeds from growing and help keep the soil dark and rich.

I imagine the tree roots are growing about 2 inches deep if watering is this often. They should be growing 18 inches deep. Roots like this are cycling back and forth among too dry, too hot or too wet.

Roots can’t grow deeper because they are drowning (if you are watering a lot) or getting too hot and dry (if you aren’t watering enough). I need to know how many gallons you are applying, not the minutes, and where it’s being applied.

What to do? Cover all the soil under the tree’s canopy with 3 to 4 inches of woodchips. Apply water to the soil 12 inches from the tree trunk all the way to the edge of the canopy. This can be done by constructing a donut around the tree trunk 6 to 8 feet in diameter.

Fill the inside of this donut with a 1-inch layer of compost with woodchips on top. Fill the inside of this donut with water once a day.

At the end of August, begin watering every other day. At the end of September, water every third day. By December you should be watering once a week.

Q: How often should I water my trees and shrubs with all this heat? The weather got hot so quickly, I’m not sure when to water. I have a California pepper tree, two big palm trees and five Japanese boxwood shrubs.

A: First off, don’t violate your water purveyor’s directions. These policies are in place to coordinate community water use and lower the costs of supplying water to end users like you.

All the plants you mentioned are called “mesic” plants and require more frequent irrigations compared to “xeric” desert plants. The amount of applied water depends on the size of the plant. As plants get larger, more water is applied to a larger area (even though the water wets the same depth of soil) under the plants’ canopy.

Apply water to all the area under the plants’ canopy. This advice might be difficult to follow with larger trees like your California pepper, so apply water to at least half the area under a plant’s canopy when it is big.

Lawns, annual flowerbeds and raised beds for annual vegetables require daily, or near-daily, applications of water. Sometimes they need water twice a day. These plants should receive water that wets the soil to a depth of about 6 to 10 inches with each watering.

Shrubs and patio trees should be watered to a depth of 18 inches. Medium-sized trees around 30 feet tall should receive enough water to wet the soil to a depth of 24 inches. Large trees need the soil wet to a depth of 36 inches after an irrigation.

How to know if the applied water went deep enough? Use a straight, 4-foot-long steel rebar and push it into the soil after an irrigation. It stops going deeper where the water stops.

How to water deeper with the same number of minutes? Add more drip emitters under the plant.

Bob Morris is a horticulture expert and professor emeritus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Visit his blog at xtremehorticulture.blogspot.com. Send questions to Extremehort@aol.com.

MOST READ
1
Lines form, crowd cheers for reopening of Arizona casino Friday
Lines form, crowd cheers for reopening of Arizona casino Friday
2
Current coronavirus rules in place until month’s end
Current coronavirus rules in place until month’s end
3
Horsford admits to extramarital affair after podcaster discloses relationship
Horsford admits to extramarital affair after podcaster discloses relationship
4
US 95 reopens after damage from 6.5 earthquake near Tonopah repaired
US 95 reopens after damage from 6.5 earthquake near Tonopah repaired
5
Restaurants inside Nevada casinos can reopen during Phase One
Restaurants inside Nevada casinos can reopen during Phase One
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
'Hamilton' to debut on Disney+ in July - Video
The film version of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s popular musical was originally set for theatrical release in October. The musical’s director, Tommy Kail, shot three live performances featuring the original Broadway cast. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Little Richard dead at 87 - VIDEO
Little Richard, the pioneer and rock 'n' roll originator, died on Saturday, May 9. His son, Danny Penniman, confirmed the news but the cause of death is unknown. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jerry Stiller, actor and comedian, dies at 92 - VIDEO
Jerry Stiller's son, actor and director Ben Stiller, announced his father's death via Twitter. Jerry Stiller became widely known with a recurring role on "Seinfeld" as Frank Costanza, George's hot-headed father. He also starred on "King of Queens." (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wolfgang Puck's Players Locker opens in Downtown Summerlin along with others - VIDEO
Under the governor's orders a few restaurants were able to open their dining rooms in Downtown Summerlin Saturday, May 9. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nicolas Cage to portray Joe Exotic in ‘Tiger King’ TV adaption - VIDEO
Nicolas Cage is headed to television to take on the role of Joe Exotic, the iconic character from the Netflix docuseries "Tiger King." (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Quarantined! 'The Ghost Adventures' miniseries by Zak Bagans - VIDEO
The four-part miniseries “Ghost Adventures: Quarantine” by Zak Bagans will debut in June on the Travel Channel. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
10 facts about Cinco de Mayo - VIDEO
The holiday celebrates the Battle of Puebla in 1862. Mexico began the holiday in 1862, but does not recognize it nationally anymore. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kristin Cavallari has already filed for divorce - VIDEO
Kristin Cavallari, the "Very Cavallari" star, announced she and her husband, former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler, have separated after seven years of marriage and 10 years together. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Brad Pitt portrays Dr. Anthony Fauci on ‘Saturday Night Live’ - VIDEO
"Saturday Night Live’ aired their second socially distanced episode of the COVID-19 pandemic on April 25. The episode’s cold open featured actor Brad Pitt portraying Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Brian Dennehy, 'Tommy Boy' and 'First Blood' star, dies at 81 - VIDEO
Actor Brian Dennehy died Wednesday in New Haven, Connecticut. Dennehy's acting career spanned more than four decades, working in television, film and theater. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bishop Gorman 'Guys and Dolls' virtual performance
Bishop Gorman's virtual opening of "Guys and Dolls." (Bishop Gorman High School)
John Prine, country-folk singer, dies at 73 - VIDEO
John Prine died due to complications caused by COVID-19 at Vanderbilt University Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee on April 7. The singer-songwriter is counted as one the favorite artists by the likes of Bob Dylan and Kris Kristofferson. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caesars furloughing about 90% of US workers
The furloughs come amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has prompted all U.S. commercial casinos to temporarily shut their doors.
Bill Withers, soul legend and 'Lean on Me' singer, dead at 81 - VIDEO
Bill Withers' family said he died of heart complications on Monday in Los Angeles. Withers was a three-time Grammy winner. His other major hits include “Ain’t No Sunshine" and “Lovely Day.” (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas KatsWalk: From the Mandalay Bay to Excalibur - VIDEO
Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes walks and talks along the Las Vegas Strip, from Mandalay Bay to Excalibur. (John Katsilometes and Kevin Cannon / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Make Ivan Grant's Quarantini - VIDEO
Ivan Grant, a flair bartender at Long Bar at The D Las Vegas, makes his Quarantini. (Ivan Grant)
Fountains of Wayne's Adam Schlesinger dies from coronavirus - VIDEO
According to Variety, 52-year-old frontman and songwriter Adam Schlesinger has died, following a short battle with the respiratory illness, coronavirus. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
KATS WALK: A walking tour on south Las Vegas Strip – VIDEO
RJ columnist John Katsiometes takes a walking tour of the south end of the Las Vegas Strip. (John Katsiometes and Kevin Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tiger King character has Las Vegas connection - VIDEO
Entertainment reporter John Katsilometes talks about the popular "Tiger King" and Jeff Lowe, a central figure in the Netflix documentary phenomenon who wanted to do business with the last Las Vegas Strip entertainer to use wild tigers in his act. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coranavirus victim Howard Berman playing the harmonica in April 2014 - VIDEO
Howard Berman, 66, playing the harmonica at a jam session in April 2014. Berman, who was active in the Las Vegas music community, died on March 24, 2020, from COVID-19. (Diana Andriola)
Boarded-up businesses in the Arts District add some color - VIDEO
Businesses in the Arts District have commissioned local artists to paint murals on the boards covering their doors and windows. When the boards are removed, they will be auctioned off to raise money for those affected by the coronavirus shutdowns. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Sold-out Electric Daisy Carnival still scheduled for May - VIDEO
In a post on his social media platforms, festival founder Pasquale Rotella confirmed that EDC remains scheduled for May 15-17 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway despite coronavirus concerns that have sideline scads of other live music events. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
City of Las Vegas responds to calls to allow restaurants offering curbside pickup
Alcohol is now allowed in curbside meal pickups in Las Vegas. The city of Las Vegas has responded to calls to allow restaurants offering curbside pickup service to include alcohol in those meals. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lady Gaga delays new album release - VIDEO
The pop star was planning to drop her sixth LP, "Chromatica," on April 10, but she's made the "tough decision" to push back the launch following the coronavirus outbreak. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ways to keep yourself from going crazy at home during coronavirus - VIDEO
Take art classes with your kids. Install a bidet. Practice yoga. Buy houseplants. Catch up your streaming queue. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas nightclub giant Hakkasan Group lays off 1,600 - VIDEO
The Las Vegas Strip’s leading nightlife company has let go of nearly its entire workforce, leaving about 1,600 staffers suddenly unemployed, due to the shutdowns during the coronavirus crisis. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Disneyland closes in response to coronavirus - VIDEO
Walt Disney Company announced the closure of its Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, on Thursday afternoon. Known as the "happiest place on earth," Disneyland has closed its doors only three other times in 65 years. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM Resorts to temporarily close buffets amid coronavirus fears - VIDEO
MGM Resorts International will temporarily close its Las Vegas buffets, effective Sunday amid growing coronavirus fears. (Al Mancini and James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Morimoto tackles Italian cooking at Eataly Las Vegas
Masaharu Morimoto showed off his skills in a slightly different context Thursday night, when he dropped by Manzo in Eataly to launch the Italian restaurant’s new Guest Chef series. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Terry Fator leaving Mirage on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
The 11-year Las Vegas Strip headliner is on a venue hunt, confirming Wednesday he is leaving his eponymous theater at The Mirage this summer for parts uncharted. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Security screens reduce the amount of solar energy coming into a room by about 65 percent. They ...
Home security starts with windows and doors
By Brian Sodoma Special to Your Home

The window covering market has evolved through the years to offer better security with aesthetic appeal. The same can be said for security doors, shutters and other security coverings.

Getty Images
Quick tuneup of sectional garage door will limit noise
By / RJ

If you park two cars in the garage and each comes and goes one time each day, the door will open and close more than 1,000 times each year. That squeal you hear is the door’s way of asking for a little attention.

Getty Images
Problem with swamp cooler probably broken pump
By / RJ

Before you replace the pump on your swamp cooler, check a couple of things. Obviously, you want to make sure there is water in the base of the cooler. Your problem may be a lack of water, rather than a broken pump.

A cost-effective, long-lasting and earth-friendly alternative to natural or manufactured stone, ...
Options abound for eco-friendly countertops
By Brian Sodoma Special to Your Home

When it comes to environmentally friendly options, you’ll find a lot of creative ways countertop manufacturers get their eco-labels.

Pots give gardeners the option to select the type of soil they want for the type of plant they ...
Soil and seasons are the most important factors in plant growth
By Gary Dymski Special to Your Home

Many newcomers to Southern Nevada find it challenging to grow their favorite vegetables and flowers in a region so dominated by intense heat and sunshine. While the area’s alkaline soil lacks nutrients for many plants favored by home gardeners, like tomatoes, peppers and roses, it’s ideal for native plants.

Getty Images
Problem with door handle is usually latch mechanism
By / RJ

You are limited with what you can do to when the patio door latch won’t lock. At a minimum, you can take the latch apart, clean and lubricate it, then see if it works any better. But you will probably need to replace it.

Interior designer Kimberly Joi McDonald incorporated this original floral wall art from LeftBan ...
Integrate floral decor into modern decor
By Brian Sodoma Special to Your Home

Floral decor — and actual flowers themselves — mesh well with contemporary aesthetics.