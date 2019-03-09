Natural and artificial products make your home smell great

An aroma oil diffuser and candles are used to inject scent into a home. (Getty)

Lavender promotes relaxation. Home fragrance expert Rayda Vega suggests putting fresh lavender buds in a pretty dish in the bedroom. (Getty)

Create your own aromatherapy treatment by pouring essential oil into a bowl of fresh fruit. (Getty)

Nearly everyone has infused a scent into their home. Whether it’s by burning a candle or incense, melting fragranced wax or spraying a room with a certain smell, Americans seem to love scenting their homes. In fact, the recent Las Vegas Market showcased several fragrance-inducing methods for home and business owners alike.

Whether you use a natural method or an artificially produced scent, the options are plentiful.

According to the website thespruce.com, there are a variety of ways to make your home smell wonderful naturally. The website suggests that before homeowners try to make their home smell like something else, the scent of basic freshness is key. In other words, having a clean home is step one.

To enhance the smell of cleanliness, thespruce.com suggests using an essential oil, either through a diffuser or in a spray form. Naturally scented candles are another way to incorporate healing scents into small or enclosed spaces such as bathrooms or bedrooms. Thespruce.com says that beeswax candles are its top choice as they impart healing, purifying and soothing energy.

Another way to fill your home with an intriguing aroma is to use natural, high-quality incense. According to experts, using the same scent in the same space for a while makes the smell linger longer.

Thespruce.com suggests the following for even more infusion of natural scents: flowering plants, candles set in a bowl of dried herbs, fresh and dried flowers, dried lavender,scented sachets, homemade potpourri, simmering cinnamon sticks on the stovetop and, of course, the smell of baking.

If you don’t mind that your fragrance products are not naturally occurring, there are many ways to impart good smells. Burning any type of scented candle will do the trick, but it’s best to make sure the candle has a strong smell when not lit, as that will ensure its lit smell will fill a room.

But if you have small children or pets that raise the risk of burning candles, you will need to try some other methods.

Placing scented sachets throughout your home and in your bureau drawers are a time-tested way to bring in good smells. Equally efficient are small, “fancy” wrapped soaps.

Air sprays, including those that smell like fresh linen, are helpful as are getting rid of unpleasant household scents caused by everyday things such as mildewed towels, kitty litter and strong smells that linger after cooking.

Home fragrance expert Rayda Vega suggests using scents throughout your home in much the same manner as you choose music. In October’s Real Simple magazine, Vega says, “In a living room, you’d usually want soft background music. A subtle floral is the scent equivalent to that.”

For a party with lively music, she recommends choosing a social, happy fragrance and, in the kitchen, perhaps using a scent “that’s a little bit mouthwatering — apple, fresh pear or thyme.” She cautions against using floral fragrances in the kitchen as they can compete with food aromas. Vega says that in the bathroom, scents like crisp linen or juicy grapefruit work well.

In the bedroom, she says, “orange flower and lavender promote relaxation. You can put fresh lavender buds in a pretty dish — just not by your head. The scent would be too strong.”

Vega buys lavender buds at the local farmers’ market.

“I believe that fragrance is your first impression, and I know that is really important when you have people into your home,” perfumer Tyler Monk says. He echoed the sentiment that natural scents are what people are really looking for now.

“I have found that people really want to use natural things that are both inviting, calming and have energy-clearing properties.” He accomplishes that with his products by making sure they are vegan, cruelty-free, gluten-free, paraben-free, preservative-free, soy-free and free of sulfates.

Monk’s company, Luvandus, recently released an Om Spray made from all-natural blue mallee eucalyptus and Somalian myrrh that is formulated for use in a room, on linens and on the body.

“People are really into sprays right now. Fragrance is something we have control over and is easy to use — just spray and go,” Monk says. “I like to spray this on my sheets when I get up in the morning, then in the evening when I get ready to go to bed, it’s like a wonderful surprise. It’s a very peaceful environment for your psyche.

“A majority of people are looking for a unique fragrance,” he says. “And you can’t patent a fragrance, which means that anyone can duplicate it. I find that to ensure their fragrance is exclusive to them, many people are looking for more exotic combinations.”

He believes the future of this industry will be the way people choose to infuse the fragrances throughout their homes, whether by environmentally friendly diffusers or sprays or another viable option, which is electric diffusion.

Paddywax, a candle company based in Tennessee, was showcased during the 2018 Summer Las Vegas Market. Its unique Parks Collection aligns with the idea of purity, a consumer-focused purchase motivator, and comprises five fragrances inspired by national parks. A good community partner, the company donates $1 from each candle sold to the National Parks Foundation.

Another interesting offering is Kobe Match Co.’s Hibi strike-on-box incense matches. According to the company’s website, “Each one of the Hibi matches lasts for about 10 minutes, bringing delightful fragrances to anywhere you bring the palm-sized box, allowing short aromatherapy sessions for the busy individual.

“The Harima region of Awaji island has been producing matches and incense for nearly 150 years, and the island accounts for nearly 70 percent of the match production in Japan. The westerly winds through Awaji island create the perfect temperature to dry incense; each of the fragrances derives from herbs grown by a local incense producer using traditional methods.”

For those who are more serious about their scents, there are fragrance systems specifically created for residential use.

Aroma360 founder and President Farah Abassi’s fascination with scent began at a young age.

“Scent is an underused and undervalued tool in the marketing world, and it is my goal to change that,” Abassi says.

Aroma360 provides products for both homes and businesses with scents for small rooms and “large-scale, specific retail branding efforts for companies.”

The company bases its scent philosophy on the belief that fragrance “draws us to an environment before we are even aware of its existence.” Abassi thinks that scent is an often-overlooked accessory but should be incorporated into a room just as lighting, furniture and artwork.

“As the only sense directly linked to emotions and memories, scent is perhaps the most important facet of a home’s aesthetic, bringing together all the design elements to create a complete experience for whoever walks into your home,” she said.

Aroma360 uses high amounts of cold, filtered air that is pressurized and converts oils into a micro-mist. The difference here is that many oil diffusers use heat, which Abassi believes can damage the benefits of essential oils. The company contends that this technology ensures the most consistent scent experience.