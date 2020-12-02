48°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Home and Garden

Removing tack strip without damaging the floor can be tricky

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 1, 2020 - 7:40 pm
 
Getty Images
Getty Images

Q: Underneath the carpet in my bedroom is beautiful wood flooring that I want to revive. I have pulled up the carpet to expose the padding and tack strip. I need to remove the tack strip so that the floor can be refinished. How do I remove it without damaging the wood floor planks?

A: You have a lot of work in front of you, the least of which is removing the tack strip. Your carpet pad is secured using adhesive, and the floor will undoubtedly be tired-looking, so you will have to refinish the floor once you remove everything from it.

The carpet tack strip is made from thin strips of plywood. The strips have angled pins that point toward the walls so that when the carpet is stretched, the pins hold it in place. The tack strip is nailed to the floor around the perimeter of the room with a small gap between the strip and the wall so that the carpet can be tucked down into the gap. The strip pins are sharp and stiff, so wear thick gloves or expect to get stuck.

The nails that hold the strip to the floor are virtually unbreakable and are spaced about a foot apart. The trick is to remove the strip and the nails without further damaging the floor.

After you remove the tack strips, there will be holes in the wood planks from the nails. So you will either have to put wood putty in the holes (not recommended, as you will see the dots along the perimeter of the room) or replace the planks that have holes (for information on this and refinishing, visit my website at handymanoflasvegas.com).

You can use a mini-pry bar or a cat’s claw to remove the tack strip. The claw will dig into the wood strip around the nail that holds it to the floor. You can place the tip of the cat’s claw into the side of the strip and it will split. The goal here is to split the wood strip leaving only the nail sticking up out of the floor.

If using wood shims, hit them under the ends of the strips to try to lift both the strip and the nail out of the floor. This will usually result in the strip lifting up, but leaving the nail embedded in the floor. Once you have only the nail left, you can use the mini-pry bar and, placing a sacrificial piece of wood under it, lift the nail out by pivoting the pry bar against the wood piece.

Of course, if you plan to replace the damaged planks, you can forgo all the niceties and rip out the tack strips.

When removing the tack strip, you will leave remnants of small nails scattered all around. Make sure that you sweep and vacuum up all the tiny splinters and nails before you enter the room barefoot. Trust me, you will miss a few.

Mike Klimek is a licensed contractor and owner of Las Vegas Handyman. Questions may be sent by email to handymanoflasvegas@msn.com. Or, mail to 4710 W. Dewey Drive, No. 100, Las Vegas, NV 89118. His web address is www.handymanoflasvegas.com.

MOST READ
1
Vegas musician owns house at center of Tony Hsieh incident
Vegas musician owns house at center of Tony Hsieh incident
2
Leading Venetian PR exec Anderson dies at 43
Leading Venetian PR exec Anderson dies at 43
3
Local hits royal flush for $278K at off-strip casino
Local hits royal flush for $278K at off-strip casino
4
10 people targeted in Henderson shooting spree, police say
10 people targeted in Henderson shooting spree, police say
5
Prosecutors ponder hate-crime charges in Henderson shooting spree
Prosecutors ponder hate-crime charges in Henderson shooting spree
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
This modern space is decorated with a white and gold theme. (Getty Images)
Tips for decorating in a contemporary environment
By Brian Sodoma Special to Your Home

Weaving traditional warmth into cool minimalist settings can be a challenge, too. Here, a few designers give tips — with some do’s and don’ts — when it comes to holiday decorating in modern interiors.

Scale insects on redbud. Scale insects are controlled with oil sprays in the spring and early s ...
Deciduous trees, shrubs drop leaves in cold temperatures
By Bob Morris Gardening

Most leaf drop of deciduous trees and shrubs occurs by mid-December. Some plants will start dropping leaves as early as the second week of November while others drop leaves later. But of course, much of that depends on the weather and tree health.

For many homeowners, the annual task of hanging outdoor lights and decorations for the holidays ...
Leave outdoor holiday decoration to pros
By Brian Sodoma Special to Your Home

To some homeowners, images of exterior holiday decorating bring to mind Clark Griswold’s incandescent disaster in “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” Perhaps it would be better to have a professional hang lights on the home instead.

For bigger pomegranates, focus on pruning, a fertilizer application and water. (Bob Morris)
Wait until spring to prune pomegranate trees
By / RJ

To increase the size of pomegranate fruit, focus on pruning, applying fertilizer and watering enough so the plant doesn’t get droughty. Right now, because it is late fall and it is getting colder, there is nothing to do.

The best way to separate the tile from the drywall is to use a putty knife or other suitable fl ...
Removing ceramic tile not difficult, just messy
By / RJ

Q: I recently bought a house that has Formica tops and a ceramic tile backsplash. I am going to replace them with granite and tumbled marble. How difficult would it be for me to remove the backsplash? Also, is there something that dissolves grout or is it something that has to be chipped away?

Vertical wood beams can be integrated into a room's design and used as grab bars. (UNLV School ...
Adjustments help older adults age in place
By Brian Sodoma Special to Your Home

As we age, simple daily tasks can become more difficult, and adjustments to our home environments may be required. Certain changes in our living spaces can make life easier as we age in place.

To know when to pick your pomegranates, look for split fruit. (Bob Morris)
Picking time for pomegranates differs with variety
By / RJ

It is true the majority of pomegranates are picked around Halloween. However, the time to pick pomegranates depends on its variety. there are varieties of pomegranates that must be picked at other times. One such variety favored in Southern Nevada is called Utah Sweet that ripens and is ready to be harvested around the end of September.

Weave decorative pillows and throw blankets in the bedroom and layer autumn orange, brown and n ...
Add hints of autumn to decor
By Brian Sodoma Special to Your Home

Warmer tones in the home help create an autumn mood. Living, dining and bedroom environments work for subtle touches.