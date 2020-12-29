44°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Home and Garden

Shower leaks can be expensive fix if ignored

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 28, 2020 - 6:08 pm
 
Getty Images
Getty Images

Q: We have a water stain growing on the downstairs ceiling of our two-story house. Coincidentally, there is a shower directly above the stain. How should we go about finding out what the source of the leak is? Do we have to cut a hole in the ceiling?

A: Shower leaks are very common, so I think many people ignore them until they get really bad, which will also make them expensive. The last thing you want to do is to cut open the ceiling to look for the leak. The first thing to do is to head upstairs and start looking around.

Start searching for the obvious, such as breaches in the caulk or grout. These contain gaps that allow water to enter into the wall or around the shower pan.

This type of leak usually goes undetected until someone notices the stain on the ceiling. It’s slow and is the result of disregarding routine maintenance. In my own shower, I have a 1-inch piece of grout that needs to be filled in — but I’ll take care of that next weekend.

If you don’t find the obvious problem, it is time to isolate the possible causes and put them in the correct order. At this point, you may even have to cut a hole in the ceiling to see where the leak is originating.

There is a possibility that the shower valve leaks and, to complicate matters, it may leak 24 hours a day or only when the valve is open. There really is no way to test the valve if it’s leaking all the time other than to listen for a constant dripping sound and watch for a fast-growing stain. However, you can remove the escutcheon plate behind the handle to check for dripping or wetness.

To test a valve that leaks only when in use, buy a ½-inch cap and replace the showerhead with it. Then turn the water on. This will place pressure on the piping above the valve and will reveal if the problem is there. This may be a leak at a fitting from the valve to the pipe that supplies the showerhead or maybe at the elbow that holds the shower arm. If everything looks good here, then move to the drain.

A great tool to use for more testing is a piece of garden hose cut to a length that will allow you to reach the far corners of the shower and the drain. You will need to buy an adapter for the shower arm and then screw the hose onto the adapter. Now when you turn on the water, you have the ability to direct the water in a stream wherever you want rather than a spray.

Run the water down the drain for a while to see if it leaks. You can place the hose down into the drain first and if it doesn’t leak, lift it out and spray water around the drain assembly to see if it leaks. It may be that the drain assembly (the part that connects the shower pan to the drainpipe) is leaking. You can puddle water around the opening to see if it leaks.

If everything so far is OK, plug the drain and fill the shower pan. You can stick a rag or a ball in the drain to plug it. Fill the pan and wait for a leak. The pan may have a hairline crack that may not be easily seen, but water has a way of getting out. If the pan is cracked, you will have to either replace it or have it resurfaced.

If you still haven’t located the leak, the last thing to do is to pick up the end of the hose and slowly run it around the shower looking for the source of the leak. You’ll probably feel like a crime scene analyst searching for some obscure fiber, and it will likely take you just as long to find it.

Pay particular attention around the door and frame of the shower, as this area is notorious for leaking. Also, check the corners of the shower and anywhere the walls or pan change direction. It also helps to have someone standing downstairs to let you know when the water starts dripping.

Mike Klimek is a licensed contractor and owner of Las Vegas Handyman. Questions may be sent by email to handymanoflasvegas@msn.com. Or, mail to 4710 W. Dewey Drive, No. 100, Las Vegas, NV 89118. His web address is www.handymanoflasvegas.com.

MOST READ
1
New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas still has fireworks, events
New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas still has fireworks, events
2
Winter storm coming to Las Vegas, snow in the mountains
Winter storm coming to Las Vegas, snow in the mountains
3
Trump signs massive COVID relief bill, $600 checks coming
Trump signs massive COVID relief bill, $600 checks coming
4
Henderson mansion with indoor basketball court sells for $11.25M
Henderson mansion with indoor basketball court sells for $11.25M
5
‘Viva Las Vegas’ for Ann-Margret in Hall of Fame honor
‘Viva Las Vegas’ for Ann-Margret in Hall of Fame honor
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Identifying the conk on a fig tree can identify the disease and how aggressive it is. (Bob Morris)
Pruning wounds begin healing minutes after cut
By / RJ

Major pruning of ornamental trees and shrubs is done during the winter months after leaves have fallen. Minor pruning (making a single cut with a hand pruner) can be done anytime.

Ginger is damaged at temperatures below 45 degrees Fahrenheit. (Bob Morris)
‘Exotic’ plants are difficult to grow in Southern Nevada
By / RJ

The gardening trend seen most often now in Southern Nevada is growing “exotic” plants, those plants that don’t naturally grow here or are difficult to grow here. But these exotic plants require more effort and money on our part to ensure their good health.

Cordless tools can be the perfect gift for a home do-it-yourselfer this Christmas. (Getty Images)
Cordless power tools perfect gifts for DIYers
By Gary Dymski Special to Your Home

Southern Nevada homeowners who recently have downsized and many participating in the region’s continuing real estate surge could use the newer generation of cordless tools. Many items are on sale during the holidays, so it’s a neat time to update your toolbox.

Reflect on your entertainment style to determine which dishes and glasses you tend to use most ...
Get ready for the holidays by managing clutter
By Jack Bulavsky Special to Your Home

Now is the time to get your home organized for the holidays, and organizing is all about clutter and getting rid of that clutter.

Most homeowners select cactuses for the visual impact it makes in our landscape based on its th ...
Cactuses not all the same, shouldn’t be treated same way
By / RJ

Cactuses and other succulents are as varied in their needs as different types of landscape trees and shrubs. We can’t help but think of a cactus as just a cactus, but they are not all the same and shouldn’t be treated the same way.

This modern space is decorated with a white and gold theme. (Getty Images)
Tips for decorating in a contemporary environment
By Brian Sodoma Special to Your Home

Weaving traditional warmth into cool minimalist settings can be a challenge, too. Here, a few designers give tips — with some do’s and don’ts — when it comes to holiday decorating in modern interiors.