Watch the big game in comfort

Super Bowl LII is just around the corner. In addition to adult beverages, bowls of chips and dips, pizzas and a giant television with surround sound, the most important item for enjoying this must-see sports spectacle is a comfortable sofa or lounge chair.

Walker Furniture The Cornell Pewter sectional by American Manufacturing is the perfect spot to cuddle up. It features a versatile style thanks to its clean lines, rounded arms and neutral chenille upholstery.

La-Z-Boy La-Z-Boy's Duo collection allows buyers to relax in style. Powered backs and leg rests provide limitless reclining positions on both sides, all at the touch of a button.

Super Bowl LII is just around the corner. In addition to adult beverages, bowls of chips and dips, pizzas and a giant television with surround sound, the most important item for enjoying this must-see sports spectacle is a comfortable sofa or lounge chair.

No one knows this better than Larry Alterwitz, owner and chairman of the board of Walker Furniture. He said there is an increase in the sale of recliners and motion sectionals this time of year.

“The Super Bowl is such a popular national sporting event, and people want to be comfortable for the duration of the game,” he said. “We actually begin selling recliners and sectionals at the start of the football season.

“These pieces are made for comfort and come with or without power controls. Some recliners have adjustable headrests so you can recline and instead of your head looking somewhere between the ceiling and television, just press a button and the headrest is tiled right to the TV.”

Alterwitz said recliners are a handsome piece of furniture that come in durable fabrics that are either leather or leather-like.

“Brown is the most popular color with gray being second followed by beige and green,” he said. “They can be ordered with storage and cup holders and USB ports. We’re finding that recliners are popular for both men and women.”

When it comes to choosing the right sectional sofa, begin by measuring the space where the sofa will sit. A sectional sofa tends to be very large, so it is important to that measurements include space for any reclining sections.

Then you can choose the color and style. Sectional sofas come in modern and traditional styles and range from L-shapes to circular C-shaped sofas.

“Some of our motion sectionals have up to five recliners in them so everyone gets to recline and everyone has individual controls for personal seating comfort,” Alterwitz said. “They can sit an entire family and have great back support that concentrates on the lower lumbar. The one-touch pull reclines the seat and extends the leg rest for less pressure on knees, hips and other joints.”

A sectional sofa can be chosen in a neutral color that works with the living room’s decor or in an accent color. Some prefer to design the room’s decor around the sofa, since it is so large. Sectionals can be decorated with throw pillows to accentuate the piece and the pillows add texture and pattern.

La-Z-Boy built its reputation on the reclining chair, starting in 1928. Today, there is a rocker recliner for those looking to rock and recline with total body and lumbar support at all times. La-Z-Boy’s wall recliners are perfect for small spaces that also allow for rocking.

Its swivel recliners face any direction while still rocking and relaxing. Those needing mobility assistance can choose the power recliner that moves from a sitting to standing position.

Paula Hoyas, vice president of merchandising for La-Z-Boy, said the newest reclining comfort is called Duo.

“Duo features the look of stationary furniture with the power to recline at the push of a button,” she explained. “This is a motion piece, a reclining sofa that is not limited by styling options. It can be placed anywhere in a room, even up against a wall.

“The optional battery pack provides power for days making it possible for Duo to float anywhere in the room without cords. The footrest itself rotates front and back.”

For less structured seating, there is the bean bag chair, made popular in the ’70s by the nonconformist hippie culture. The bags were an attack on proper bourgeois taste and are now popular in many bourgeois homes.

A bean bag lets you sink into the chair and have the padding flow around your figure and form. It’s not like a traditional chair where you sit atop a padded surface.

The chairs come in a wide selection of styles (fur, suede, corduroy), shapes, colors and sizes.

Now all this reclining and eating can cause excessive gluttony and guilt. One suggestion to help battle the sedentary lifestyle is to keep all food and snacks in another room. When it’s time to fill that plate with more chips and dip, get up and walk to the kitchen.