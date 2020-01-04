53°F
Yes, you can live large in a small space

By Carolyn Muse Grant Inside Spaces
January 4, 2020 - 8:00 am
 

“Small is beautiful,” a series of books by E. F. Schumacher (1911-1977), German economist

Once again, small spaces seem to be top of mind for a lot of us. I get a lot of questions about how to live happily in small spaces and wanted to address some easy fixes. Now, I’m not talking about the tiny-house movement, although those shows always make me think.

Honestly, the largest percentage of us do live in small- to moderate-sized spaces. And even those who may live in enormous spaces are thinking down the road to the empty nest syndrome and how they are going to downsize when their children fly away and what kind of small space they will find.

Living in small spaces certainly doesn’t mean you can’t live large. Choosing appropriate furniture and space planning can make any small space work.

I was reminded of this so vividly recently while shopping for game room furniture. So you can’t live without a pool table in your small space, or maybe it’s poker night you don’t want to give up.

Take heart, gamers. Game and pool table manufacturers are on it. You can easily find these tables with movable or removable tops that quickly convert to dining tables. You can have that friendly — or not-so-friendly — game of pool, pop the dining top on and serve your guests a gourmet dinner.

Another great option for small spaces is more contemporary furniture. Before you say that you don’t like it, think again. Browse your stores and the internet to see the latest in contemporary design. Contemporary upholstered pieces tend to be smaller — no overstuffed chairs that take up so much room, physically and visually. The cleaner, sleeker lines are perfect for smaller spaces.

If you don’t want the pool table/dining table (I admit, it’s not for everybody), choose glass-top tables when possible. Again, glass reduces the visual volume making the room appear larger and not weighed down with sometimes-heavy wooden tables.

Versatile furnishings can make a huge difference in living in a small space. When space is at a premium, select your furnishings carefully. Make your furniture work.

Buy side tables for your sofa or ones with drawers next to your bed for nightstands. Small cabinets are also available with file drawers for office storage. Buy an ottoman with a flip top that can be used for storage. Ottomans are also great to use as pull up seating.

Buy chairs that work in the dining area but can also be pulled into your sitting area when company comes. Round dining tables don’t take up as much space and are easier sometimes to move around.

And, of course, one of the most versatile pieces in small-space living it the convertible bed. Not the convertible sofa (which also works) but the cabinet that opens and becomes a bed.

I redid my guest room last year because it just doesn’t make sense in a small space to have a room just for guests when, in reality, how much company do you have? I love it when my friends and family come, but they’re not there all the time — and the room sits empty. Furnish your room and make it work for you when you’re home alone and have an option to accommodate guests when they come.

And just a few words about a big selection for a lot of us as we get older: assisted and independent living. I toured a new facility recently and was amazed at the available spaces. When health issues or just the downsizing syndrome hits, you can create a living space that reflects your life and tastes. The lifestyle may fit you and you can certainly make the living spaces all yours.

I know that a lot of folks worry about that, but the facilities allow people to set up their own personal areas. You take your own furniture and accessories and make it the space you want. It’s not the same size you’re moving from, but you can more than likely take your most favorite things and make it homey and comfy.

I had the pleasure of working with a lady in one of the facilities here in Las Vegas. She had a lot of options for dining, events, etc., at the facility, but her space was hers. She actually had a two-bedroom apartment with a patio and cool kitchen. There are a lot of options.

If you have other questions about living in small homes or spaces, please send me a note. I love helping set up new homes. But if you are careful in your space planning and choice of furnishings, your small space can accommodate all of your interests, your lifestyle and even guests.

Carolyn Muse Grant is a design consultant and creator of beautiful spaces. Questions can be sent to her at creativemuse@cox.net.

