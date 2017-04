Sophia Osnaya, 4, gets her face painted during the Spring Spectacular at Ethel M Chocolates on Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkbennett

Kids pet animals in part of a petting zoo during the Spring Spectacular at Ethel M Chocolates on Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkbennett

Kids get their photo taken with the Easter bunny during the Spring Spectacular at Ethel M Chocolates on Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkbennett

Face painters, balloon artists, photos with the Easter Bunny, chocolate tastings, a bounce house and a petting zoo were some of the attractions during the free Spring Spectacular on Saturday at Ethel M Chocolates Factory Store and Cactus Garden in Henderson.

If you missed Saturday’s events, no worries. The Spring Spectacular continues from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the store, 2 Cactus Garden Drive.