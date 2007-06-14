RESTAURANT REPORT

Aloha kitchen, 4745 S. Maryland Parkway, received 29 demerits June 1. Violations included dish washer failed to wash hands after handling dirty dishes and before handling food. GRADE: C

Bleu Gourmet kitchen, 8751 W. Charleston Blvd., received 20 demerits May 29. Violations included eye cover stored in freezer. GRADE: B

Dakao Bakery, 5700 Spring Mountain Road, received 20 demerits May 31. Violations included no labels on packaged food. GRADE: B

Del Taco, 8471 W. Sahara Ave., received six demerits May 29. Violations included scale buildup and mold inside ice machine. GRADE: Closed because of repeat critical violation

Geisha Steakhouse bar, 8560 W. Desert Inn Road, received 30 demerits May 30. Violations included milk held at improper temperature. GRADE: C

Geisha Steakhouse restaurant, 8560 W. Desert Inn Road, received 33 demerits May 30. Violations included tempura batter and rice held at improper temperature. GRADE: C

Joyful House Chinese Restaurant, 4601 Spring Mountain Road, received 16 demerits May 29. Violations included coolers not maintaining proper temperature. GRADE: B

KFC, 10267 W. Charleston Blvd., received 36 demerits May 30. Violations included ants by soda machine in drive-through area. GRADE: C

KFC/Pizza Hut, 5587 S. Rainbow Blvd., received 13 demerits May 31. Violations included no sanitizer in dishwasher. GRADE: B

Lone Star Steakhouse, 1611 S. Decatur Blvd., received 20 demerits May 29. Violations included no sanitizer solution available in prep area. GRADE: B

Lotus Garden Restaurant, 81 N. Nellis Blvd., received 20 demerits May 30. Violations included no detectable sanitizer in dishwasher. GRADE: B

Manhattan Pizza, 8550 W. Charleston Blvd., received 20 demerits June 1. Violations included no splash guards on hand sink next to food and mixer. GRADE: B

McDonald’s, Excalibur, 3850 Las Vegas Blvd. South, received 19 demerits May 29. Violations included food stored uncovered in freezer. GRADE: B

Milano’s Pizza, 3650 S. Decatur Blvd., received 20 demerits May 30. Violations included pizza cooler not maintaining proper temperature. GRADE: B

Napoli, 1650 Warm Springs Road, Henderson, received 28 demerits May 30. Violations included flies observed in facility. GRADE: C

Omelet House, 2160 W. Charleston Blvd., received 20 demerits June 1. Violations included dishroom employee not following proper hand-washing procedures. GRADE: B

Oyster Bay Seafood & Wine Cafe, Planet Hollywood Resort, 3663 Las Vegas Blvd. South, received 18 demerits May 31. Violations included fish, shrimp and scallops held at improper temperature. GRADE: B

Panda Express, 3999 Las Vegas Blvd. South, received 17 demerits May 31. Violations included food stored in unplugged steam table. GRADE: B

Panda Express, Sam’s Town food court, 5111 Boulder Highway, received 17 demerits May 28. Violations included container of cut broccoli stored on trash can. GRADE: B

Paradise Grill, 4180 S. Jones Blvd., received 17 demerits May 30. Violations included blocked access to hand sink. GRADE: B

The Park Restaurant, 3900 Paradise Road, received 20 demerits May 31. Violations included no hot water at several sinks in facility. GRADE: B

Quiznos, Luxor, 3900 Las Vegas Blvd. South, received 20 demerits May 30. Violations included sanitizer at three-compartment sink too weak to effectively sanitize. GRADE: B

Rodrigos Mexican Food, 1624 W. Oakey Blvd., received 48 demerits May 30. Violations included presence of mouse and cockroaches in facility. GRADE: Closed

Sizzler, 307 S. Decatur Blvd., received 19 demerits May 29. Violations included salad reach-in cooler and walk-in refrigerator not maintaining proper temperatures. GRADE: B

Sofia’s Pizza, 3124 Las Vegas Blvd. North, received 18 demerits May 30. Violations included flies in kitchen and dining areas. GRADE: B

Teriyaki Madness, 2548 Wigwam Parkway, Henderson, received 20 demerits May 31. Violations included six containers of raw chicken held at room temperature. GRADE: B

Thai Spice, 4433 W. Flamingo Road, received 19 demerits May 30. Violations included chicken held at improper temperature. GRADE: B

Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 10260 W. Charleston Blvd., received 17 demerits May 31. Violations included food held at improper temperature in reach-in cooler. GRADE: B

Villa Pizza, 3385 S. Durango Drive, received 32 demerits May 31. Violations included ham and cheese roll, boiled eggs, ham and ranch dressing held at improper temperature. GRADE: C

Vivid Lounge bar, The Venetian, 3355 Las Vegas Blvd. South, received 18 demerits May 29. Violations included no sanitizer in glass dishwashers. GRADE: Closed because of unsanitary conditions

The following restaurants have been reinspected:

Ben & Jerry’s, 2225 Village Walk Drive, Henderson, received three demerits May 31 and was upgraded to an A.

Buffet Asia kitchen, 2380 S. Rainbow Blvd., received five demerits June 1 and was upgraded to an A.

Burger King, 3485 S. Rainbow Blvd., received five demerits June 1 and was upgraded to an A.

Chevy’s Fresh Mexican Restaurant, Galleria at Sunset mall, 1300 W. Sunset Road, Henderson, received six demerits May 29 and was upgraded to an A.

Club Ballantine Karaoke, 953 E. Sahara Ave., received 16 demerits June 5 and was closed because of repeat violations.

Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, 3645 S. Town Center Drive, received six demerits May 29 and was upgraded to an A.

Denny’s, 10144 W. Flamingo Road, received five demerits May 23 and was upgraded to an A.

El Rincon Nayarita Restaurant, 1820 E. Lake Mead Blvd., North Las Vegas, received one demerit May 25 and was upgraded to an A.

El Triunfo Restaurant II, 2371 E. Bonanza Road, received five demerits May 25 and was upgraded to an A.

Gelato Cafe, 8550 W. Desert Inn Road, received one demerit May 23 and was upgraded to an A.

Go-Mex Grill, 6320 N. Simmons St., North Las Vegas, received two demerits May 23 and was upgraded to an A.

Jester’s Court Coffee Shop, Joker’s Wild Casino, 920 N. Boulder Highway, Henderson, received 16 demerits June 1 and was closed. The restaurant was reinspected the same day and received zero demerits and was upgraded to an A.

Joey’s Pizza, 3310 S. Nellis Blvd., received nine demerits May 31 and was upgraded to an A.

KFC/Pizza Hut, 8590 W. Cheyenne Ave., received four demerits May 29 and was upgraded to an A.

La Tiendita, 2349 E. Bonanza Road, received four demerits May 30 and was upgraded to an A.

Lino’s Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant, 4210 W. Craig Road, North Las Vegas, received four demerits May 30 and was upgraded to an A.

Lucille’s, 2245 Village Walk Drive, Henderson, received nine demerits May 25 and was upgraded to an A.

Macayo Vegas, 1375 E. Tropicana Ave., received three demerits June 4 and was upgraded to an A.

McDonald’s, 310 N. Boulder Highway, Henderson, received five demerits May 24 and was upgraded to an A.

Miss Mr Coffee Shop, 953 E. Sahara Ave., received 12 demerits June 4 and was closed because of repeat violations.

Origin India, 4480 Paradise Road, received zero demerits May 25 and was upgraded to an A.

Original Pancake House, 4833 W. Charleston Blvd., received five demerits May 31 and was upgraded to an A.

Palace Station Feast Buffet, 2411 W. Sahara Ave., received one demerit May 24 and was upgraded to an A.

Papa John’s Pizza, 1010 E. Desert Inn Road, received 10 demerits May 29 and was upgraded to an A.

Pho Hoang Vietnamese Cuisine, 7537 S. Rainbow Blvd., received five demerits May 23 and was upgraded to an A.

Pizza Hut, 7645 S. Rainbow Blvd., received two demerits May 23 and was upgraded to an A.

Poncho’s Antojos Mexican Restaurant, 3965 E. Owens Ave., received four demerits May 25 and was upgraded to an A.

Screwballs Restaurant, 2460 W. Warm Springs Road, received 21 demerits May 30 and was downgraded to a C.

Spanky’s Pub kitchen, 6720 W. Cheyenne Ave., received zero demerits May 29 and was upgraded to an A.

Sushi Yamaguchi, 5900 W. Charleston Blvd., received eight demerits June 1 and was upgraded to an A.

Swish Japanese Hotpot, 7875 W. Sahara Ave., received 24 demerits May 30 and was closed because of no refrigeration. The restaurant was reinspected June 1, received 16 demerits and remained closed because of inadequate refrigeration.

Vegas Sliders, 6885 Aliante Parkway, North Las Vegas, received five demerits May 22 and was upgraded to an A.

Wendy’s, 6732 W. Cheyenne Ave., received one demerit May 22 and was upgraded to an A.

Wendy’s, 603 W. Lake Mead Parkway, Henderson, received two demerits May 31 and was upgraded to an A.

Wok In Express, 35 S. Gibson Road, Henderson, received one demerit May 22 and was upgraded to an A.

WHAT IT MEANS The Southern Nevada Health District conducts random inspections of local restaurants. An establishment receives an A grade if it has received no more than 10 demerits. A B grade is given to those establishments that receive 11 to 20 demerits, and a C grade is given to any establishment that receives 21 to 40 demerits. If an establishment receives more than 40 demerits, it is closed immediately. The grades are posted at the time of the inspection. The establishment has the option of requesting a reinspection before its next scheduled inspection.