Here are a few things in news, entertainment and pop culture that we’ve been talking about lately.

■ State Sen. John Lee, D-North Las Vegas, introduces a bill that would make it easier for concealed carry permit holders to take guns on state college and university campuses. Nevada’s new Three Rs: Readin’, ‘Riting and Reloadin’.

■ Charlie Sheen u25B6 takes his craziness on a multicity tour. Because buying tickets to watch him after the formal diagnosis will be unseemly.

■ Diet Coke displaces Pepsi as the country’s No. 2 soft drink, after No. 1 finisher Coca-Cola. Ken Burns’ moving 23-part documentary chronicling the Cola Wars premieres this fall on PBS.

JOHN PRZYBYS (jprzybys@reviewjournal.com)