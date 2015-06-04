Wide-leg pants great for both tall and petite women

Wide trousers are incredibly friendly and flattering on most figures, and they have advantages that should make any Vegas lady, whether an office fashionista or stay-at-home mom, want to wear them. They are easy and comfy, with straight wide-leg versions or flared. They come in long, floor-sweeping styles or the capri, known as culotte or gaucho pant. The daring may also choose printed styles like those seen on our model, Jamilette Gaxiola.

Model Jamillette Gaxiola, Zar Zanganeh co-host Valley View Live, Maria Cristina Matta-Caro editor Fashiontrend.vegas and model Hayley Washinsky.

“I love everything about this pant: the color, the print, the style and how playful and comfy it is,” she said. “I will wear to grab lunch with my friends or for a pool day.”

This week’s clothing came from Macy’s at Downtown Summerlin. For the petite body type, adding a pair of heels can complete the lengthening effect. For tall women like model Hayley Washinsky, pointy ballerinas or low heel shoes is a smart, refined way to complete the look.

“Short women would think a wide-leg works against them,” she said. “On the contrary, long, wide pants have the ability to elongate the figure.”

The weekly shooting is a joint venture of ABC 13 and FashionTrend.Vegas, your guide to Las Vegas fashion. See photos of the weekly photo shoot here and on Valley View Live, starting at 2 p.m. every Friday.

Each week, Zar Zanganeh and FashionTrend.Vegas Editor Maria Cristina Matta-Caro talk about the fashion trend of the week with people in Las Vegas, who get to show off their version of the topic and perhaps appear on the site and the show.

The next focus will be lace. Las Vegas local are invited to join the FashionTrend.Vegas and ABC crew from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, at the Downtown Summerlin Promenade.