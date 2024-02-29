56°F
Live Well

Turning 65 with questions, confusion about Medicare

By Toni King Toni Says
February 29, 2024 - 9:47 am
 
Enrolling in Medicare can be very confusing. Most people think that when they turn 65, a magical switch flips on and — poof! — they are on Medicare. (Getty Images)

Dear Toni: I am turning 65 in July and am being bombarded with mail and telemarketing calls. I am not receiving Social Security — do I have to be in order to get Medicare?

I was waiting to apply for Social Security until I can receive 100 percent of my benefits. Currently, I have an individual health plan with a $6,000 deductible, so having Medicare benefits would be a blessing. — Joan from Phoenix

Dear Joan: Enrolling in Medicare can be very confusing. Most people think that when they turn 65, a magical switch flips on and — poof! — they are on Medicare.

But Medicare does not enroll you — Social Security is the government agency that enrolls America into Medicare.

Let’s discuss how to take your Medicare at the right time:

Situation 1

Turning 65 and receiving your Social Security check: This is the simplest way to receive your Medicare card. Social Security will notify Medicare that you have turned 65. Medicare will send your “Welcome to Medicare” kit, including your Medicare card, 90 days before your birthday.

Situation 2

Turning 65 and still working: Talk to your employer’s human resources department. Ask if you need to enroll in Part B. If you do not need Part B because you are still working, or your spouse is, and you have health benefits, you may want to delay your Part B. You may want to enroll in Part A (hospital coverage).

Situation 3

Turning 65 and not receiving your Social Security check, without employer’s health benefits: Individuals approaching 65 under these circumstances need to initiate their own enrollment online at SSA.gov. It’s a good idea to open a Social Security account well before you turn 65.

Joan, this is your Medicare situation, because you want to enroll in Medicare and are waiting past 65 to receive 100 percent of your Social Security.

Toni King is an author and columnist on Medicare and health insurance issues. If you have a Medicare question, email info@tonisays.com or call 832-519-8664.

THE LATEST
 
These are the best workouts for each decade of your life
By Kaitlin Vogel • Parade

You can enjoy and benefit from exercise at any age — it just requires choosing the right workouts for your body and physical fitness level.

 
Tips to keep youth sports fun, avoid burnout
By Dr. Joel S. Brenner and Dr. Drew Watson American Academy of Pediatrics

Organized sports can be great for kids. But studies show that nearly 70 percent of kids across the U.S. drop their favorite sport before age 13.

Season 2 of "The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy" is due out March 8 on Apple TV+
After wake-up call, Eugene Levy embraces spirit of adventure
By C.L. Gaber Special / RJ

“You need that kick-in-the-can moment to get out of your comfort zone,” says the 77-year-old star of “Schitt’s Creek” and “The Reluctant Traveler.”

 
Fitness trackers detect a new symptom of depression
By Irene Wright The Charlotte Observer

When researchers started a COVID study using fitness-tracking rings, they didn’t know they would make a leap forward for an entirely different condition.

