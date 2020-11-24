47°F
1 killed, 1 injured in northwest Las Vegas collision

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 24, 2020 - 6:25 am
 
A vehicle is prepared to be towed from the scene of a fatal collision on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 ...
A vehicle is prepared to be towed from the scene of a fatal collision on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at West Charleston and Rampart/Fort Apache in west Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The West Charleston and Rampart/Fort Apache intersection remains closed as of 6:10 a.m. Tuesday ...
The West Charleston and Rampart/Fort Apache intersection remains closed as of 6:10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, for police to investigate a fatal collision. (RTC Fast camera)

An intersection in northwest Las Vegas remained closed early Tuesday as Las Vegas police investigated a fatal crash.

Lt. David Gordon said one person was killed and another was taken to the hospital following what was described as a “vehicle collision” at 10:59 p.m. at the intersection of Rampart and Charleston boulevards. The intersection was expected to be reopened sometime before 7 a.m.

Further details on the crash were not immediately released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

