1 killed, 1 injured in northwest Las Vegas collision
An intersection in northwest Las Vegas remained closed early Tuesday as Las Vegas police investigated a fatal crash.
Lt. David Gordon said one person was killed and another was taken to the hospital following what was described as a “vehicle collision” at 10:59 p.m. at the intersection of Rampart and Charleston boulevards. The intersection was expected to be reopened sometime before 7 a.m.
Further details on the crash were not immediately released.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
