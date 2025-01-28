1 motorcyclist killed, 1 injured in southwest valley crash

The crash occurred about 7:10 p.m. near Blue Diamond Road and South Hualapi Way, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

A motorcyclist was killed and another was injured in a collision with another vehicle the far southwest Las Vegas Valley on Monday night.

The crash occurred about 7:10 p.m. near Blue Diamond Road and South Hualapai Way, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said the motorcyclists were eastbound on Blue Diamond when one of the riders collided with the rear of a vehicle that was also eastbound. One motorcyclist died at the scene while the other was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

Blue Diamond Road was closed in both directions from Hualapai Way south to state Route 159, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

