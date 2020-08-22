2 killed in fatal rollover crash on Mount Charleston

The Nevada Highway Patrol on Saturday morning is investigating a fatal crash about a mile west of the Mount Charleston Lodge.

Two people were killed Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, after a rollover crash on Kyle Canyon Road near Echo Road on Mount Charleston. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

Two people were killed Saturday morning after their vehicle that had crashed down an embankment on Mount Charleston.

The crash occurred just after 5:40 a.m. on Kyle Canyon Road near Echo Road, which is about a mile west of the Mount Charleston Lodge, according to a Nevada Highway Patrol news release.

A black Nissan Altima with five passengers not wearing seat belts was traveling westbound on Kyle Canyon when the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway and continued straight.

The front of the Nissan struck a guardrail and rotated down an embankment, then struck a large tree stump broadside and overturned, the release said. A man ejected from the vehicle and woman who was driving the Nissan were pronounced dead at the scene.

The remaining three passengers were transported to University Medical Center Trauma Unit. Two were air-lifted and one was transported by ambulance. Impairment is not suspected at his time.

Echo Road is closed and Kyle Canyon Road is reduced to a single lane. Expect delays and avoid the area.

