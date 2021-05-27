97°F
Arizona man killed in rollover crash near Boulder City

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 27, 2021 - 4:12 pm
 
Updated May 27, 2021 - 4:20 pm
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 23-year-old Arizona man was killed in a rollover crash near Boulder City early Sunday.

The Nevada Highway Patrol said in a statement Thursday that a blue Ford Ranger pickup truck was traveling south on U.S. Highway 95 near mile marker 42 around 3 a.m. when it drifted off the road and into the dirt shoulder before abruptly veering back onto the road.

The truck flipped and the driver, who wasn’t wearing a seat belt, was partially ejected from the truck.

The driver, identified by the Clark County coroner’s office as Zachary Reynolds, was pronounced dead at the scene. His death was ruled an accident.

The Highway Patrol said Reynolds was from Fort Mohave, Arizona.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

