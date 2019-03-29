Boulder Highway lanes reopen after deadly crash

Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly crash that has shout down all southbound lanes on Boulder Highway at Dalhart Street, near 4 Mile Bar and Kings Row Trailer Park on Friday, March. 29, 2019, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Southbound lanes on Boulder Highway near Sahara Avenue have reopened after a deadly crash Friday morning.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. William Matchko said police responded to a call about 3:20 a.m. after a car crashed into a wall at 3650 Boulder Highway, near 4 Mile Bar and Kings Row Trailer Park.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. Matchko said it is unknown if the driver was impaired and that investigators were at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.