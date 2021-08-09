Clark County firefighters battle apartment complex blaze

The Clark County Fire Department is battling a blaze at an apartment complex in northeast Las Vegas.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Assistant Fire Chief Dan Heenan said the department received a report around 5:25 p.m. of a second-story apartment fire at 2949 Sandy Lane. When crews arrived, they said a two-story, multi-family building was on fire with heavy smoke and flames coming from the second floor.

The building’s occupants were evacuated as crews attacked the fire from the inside. The blaze extended into the attic, and more crews attacked from the road.

“Due to the size of the fire, coupled with the Las Vegas heat, a second alarm was requested,” Heenan said, referring to a call for more resources at the site.

The affected apartments were cleared by 5:46 p.m. and the attic flames were out by 6:12 p.m., he said. Heenan described it as an ongoing situation.

The cause of the fire has not been determined. A damage estimate was not immediately available.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.