Developing monsoon pattern could bring showers to Las Vegas Valley

The National Weather Service is now predicting dry conditions, breezy afternoons and cloudy skies this week, but the developing system could mean showers by Wednesday.

Vapor trails are seen above the Stratosphere tower in Las Vegas (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

As temperatures heat up in the Las Vegas Valley, the National Weather Service is monitoring a developing monsoon pattern that could generate showers this week.

“The main concern this week is going to be the heat,” said meteorologist Chelsea Kryston. “The monsoon pattern is evolving, which is why we’re heating up.”

Kryston said rain could fall the valley by Wednesday evening, depending on how the monsoon pattern shapes up. For now, the forecast this week is for dry conditions, breezy afternoons and cloudy skies.

“Basically, there’s complications right now, but we’re watching the potential for showers,” she said.

Tuesday’s high will reach 101 degrees, followed by 105 on Wednesday and 107 on Thursday, according to the weather service. Both Friday and Saturday are expected to hit 108 before dipping back to 107 on Sunday. The average high for this time of the year is 104 degrees.

Friday and Saturday could be the hottest days yet this year. The valley’s high mark so far has been a 107-degree day on June 12, according to the weather service.

Overnight lows through the weekend will be in the upper 70s to mid-80s.