11 more CCSD high schools get emergency security upgrades

The Clark County School Board is set to hear information Thursday about the work, which includes more security cameras, a single point of entry and additional fencing.

Students exit Foothill High School after the first day of classes on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in Henderson.

The Clark County School Board is expected to receive information at its Thursday night meeting about emergency security upgrades at 11 more high schools.

Related agenda items are for information only, so trustees won’t take action.

The high school campuses receiving emergency upgrades are: Canyon Springs, Cheyenne, Cimarron-Memorial, Desert Oasis, Desert Pines, Foothill, Legacy, Mojave, Rancho, Sierra Vista and Sunrise Mountain.

The school district entered into construction agreements with three companies — The PENTA Building Group, CORE West and Sletten Construction of Nevada — between late June and mid-July. Project amounts range from $860,758 to $1.6 million for each school.

The work includes adding more security cameras, a single point of entry at the front of campuses and additional fencing to secure remaining entrances.

It’s unclear from online meeting materials when the upgrades were completed or what the timeline is for the projects. It’s also unknown why these particular campuses were chosen or if other schools also will receive upgrades in the future.

The school district did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday afternoon.

During a mid-July meeting, the School Board received information about security upgrades at two other high schools — a $26.3 million project at Eldorado High School and a $99,970 project at Clark High School.

The work came after an Eldorado teacher was beaten and sexually assaulted by a 16-year-old student in April.

Under Nevada law, if an emergency exists that affects “public health, safety, or welfare,” a contract can be entered into without following normal requirements, and the governing board must be notified at its next regular meeting, according to online meeting materials.

The 11 project notices are nearly identical, except for differing construction companies and dollar amounts. They say security upgrades are “due to recent nationwide events.”

“Adding these security feature upgrades are a life safety necessity for added protection of students and staff,” according to online meeting materials.

The district also is rolling out instant alert badges that include a button a school employee can push to get help or trigger a campus lockdown. The CrisisAlert system was piloted at nine high schools this summer, and officials want to expand it districtwide.

The School Board meeting begins at 5 p.m. Thursday at the district’s Greer Education Center boardroom, 2832 E. Flamingo Road in Las Vegas. It also will be streamed live online, and links can be found on the school district’s website at ccsd.net.

