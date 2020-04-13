Bishop Gorman student’s documentary wins C-SPAN prize

A Bishop Gorman High School student is receiving national recognition for a documentary he produced about homelessness.

Zander Clinton, a student at Bishop Gorman High School, was a prize winner in C-SPAN’s 2020 StudentCam competition for his production of “Fate of the Homeless.” (C-SPAN)

Zander Clinton was a prize winner in C-SPAN’s national 2020 StudentCam competition for his production of “Fate of the Homeless.” The documentary will air on C-SPAN starting at 3:50 a.m. Tuesday and continue to be broadcast throughout the day.

The competition Clinton entered is a partnership between C-SPAN and local cable television providers. It invites students to produce short documentaries about a subject of national importance. This year’s competition drew 2,500 entries from 5,400 students across the nation.

Clinton will receive $1,500 for the documentary, in which he interviews local authorities about the homeless problem in the Las Vegas Valley and examines what is needed to address homelessness on a national policy level.

“Congratulations to our local winners on their hard work, creativity and well-deserved recognition,” said John Wolfe, senior vice president and region manager for Cox Communications. “Cox is committed to strengthening our communities through educational programs and we are proud to partner with C-SPAN in its mission to encourage students to think critically about issues that affect our country.”

