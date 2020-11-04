Candidates vying for open seats on Board of Regents

Preliminary election results were trickling in by the Review-Journal’s print deadline late Tuesday for the Nevada State Board of Education’s District 1 seat and three seats on the Nevada System of Higher Education’s Board of Regents.

It’s unknown yet which four newcomers will take Clark County seats on the state Board of Education and the Nevada System of Higher Education’s Board of Regents.

Preliminary election results were trickling in by the Review-Journal’s print deadline late Tuesday, but it was too soon to determine the winners.

Tim Hughes and Angelo Casino faced off for the Board of Education’s District 1 seat during Tuesday’s election. The 11-member board, which consists of four elected members and seven who are appointed, is the state Department of Education’s governing body.

As of 10:30 p.m., Hughes had just under 53 percent percent of the vote, while Casino came in at just under 48 percent.

Casino is a sixth-grade social studies teacher at Somerset Academy Lone Mountain, a public charter school in Las Vegas.

Hughes, who previously ran for a seat on the board in 2016, is a vice president for TNTP, a national nonprofit that aims to address educational inequity. He’s a former middle school science teacher and principal.

Three of the Clark County seats on the Board of Regents were also up for grabs. The board oversees the state’s public higher education system, which is made up of eight schools that serve more than 107,600 students.

Former Las Vegas city councilwoman Lois Tarkanian, and attorney and former NSHE regent Bret Whipple ran for the District 2 seat. As of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Tarkanian held a strong lead with 60 percent of the vote, while Whipple was at just under 40 percent.

The winner of the race will replace Regent Trevor Hayes, who did not seek re-election.

Byron Brooks and Swadeep Nigam were vying for the District 3 seat. As of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Brooks received 54 percent of the vote, while Nigam received just under 46 percent percent.

Brooks, who’s on the school organizational team at Twitchell Elementary School in Henderson, owns a small business called Lduna Aesthetics and Wellness Center. He’s an Army combat veteran who was previously a government contractor for the Defense and State departments.

Nigam, who ran for the Board of Regents in 2014, is director of business development for Paul Padda Law. He currently serves on the state Board of Osteopathic Medicine.

The winner of that race will replace Regent Kevin Page, who did not seek re-election.

For the District 5 seat, semi-retired educator Patrick Boylan and Dr. Nick “Doc” Spirtos faced off. The race was tight as of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. Boylan received just under 51 percent percent of the vote, while Spirtos received 49 percent.

Sam Lieberman was the incumbent and was planning to seek re-election, but he died in April at age 58 while in office. Gov. Steve Sisolak appointed Lisa Levine in June to fill the vacancy for the remainder of the term.

Boylan is a semi-retired educator who served on the state Board of Education from 2002 to 2006. Spirtos is medical director at Women’s Cancer Center of Nevada and previously ran for the Board of Regents in 2014.

