93°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
voter-phone voter-tablet voter-pc
debate-phone debate-tablet debate-pc
Education

CCSD board hears update on COVID-19, district response

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 8, 2020 - 4:42 pm
 
Updated October 8, 2020 - 5:05 pm

The Clark County school board is receiving an update on COVID-19 and the district’s response at a virtual meeting that started ay 5 p.m.

You can watch the meeting at CCSD.net.

The update is a discussion item only, and a vote on reopening schools is not scheduled.

Past updates have included information on device access and the Canvas learning management system, as well as community health data key to reopening.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Aleksandra Appleton at 702-383-0218 or aappleton@reviewjournal.com. Follow @aleksappleton on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Southern Nevada likely to wake up to traffic jams as Pence comes to stump
Southern Nevada likely to wake up to traffic jams as Pence comes to stump
2
Settlement reached after sex video shared among Las Vegas firefighters
Settlement reached after sex video shared among Las Vegas firefighters
3
Partisans declare winners, losers in sole VP debate
Partisans declare winners, losers in sole VP debate
4
Pence asks for 4 more years at Boulder City rally
Pence asks for 4 more years at Boulder City rally
5
Nevada health officials order halt to antigen testing over inaccuracies
Nevada health officials order halt to antigen testing over inaccuracies
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST