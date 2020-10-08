CCSD board hears update on COVID-19, district response

The Clark County school board is receiving an update on COVID-19 and the district’s response at a virtual meeting.

Clark County School District administration building at 5100 W. Sahara Ave. in Las Vegas (Review-Journal file photo)

The Clark County school board is receiving an update on COVID-19 and the district’s response at a virtual meeting that started ay 5 p.m.

You can watch the meeting at CCSD.net.

The update is a discussion item only, and a vote on reopening schools is not scheduled.

Past updates have included information on device access and the Canvas learning management system, as well as community health data key to reopening.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

