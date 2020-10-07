94°F
Education

CCSD board to get update on COVID-19, district response

October 7, 2020 - 3:39 pm
 

The Clark County school board will receive another update on COVID-19 and the district’s response at a virtual meeting Thursday beginning at 5 p.m.

The update is a discussion item only, and a vote on reopening schools is not scheduled.

Though the presentation had yet to be posted Wednesday afternoon, past updates have included information on device access and the Canvas learning management system, as well as community health data key to reopening.

Public comment can be submitted by email only to boardmtgcomments@nv.ccsd.net and must be sent before 2 p.m. Thursday.

Contact Aleksandra Appleton at 702-383-0218 or aappleton@reviewjournal.com. Follow @aleksappleton on Twitter.

