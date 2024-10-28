CCSD experiencing issue with internet connection on Monday

The Clark County School District says it is experiencing an issue with its internet connectivity on Monday.

The school district released the below statement on the matter Monday afternoon:

“We are currently experiencing problems with the District’s Internet connection. Staff and vendor support engineers are working to resolve the problem as promptly as possible.”

The district advised that it would make another announcement when the issue is resolved.

No further information was immediately available.