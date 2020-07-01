CCSD moves forward with building new Henderson elementary school

The CCSD board of trustees voted June 25 to award an approximately $25.7 million construction contract to Roche Constructors for a school near Chapata Drive and Casady Hollow Avenue.

The Clark County School District is moving forward with building a new elementary school in Henderson to help alleviate overcrowding at nearby campuses.

The school district revised its plans after city of Henderson officials and area residents asked a few years ago for a smaller school building in response to traffic concerns.

The district’s board of trustees voted June 25 to award an approximately $25.7 million construction contract to Roche Constructors for a yet-to-be-named elementary school near Chapata Drive and Casady Hollow Avenue.

The notice to proceed is expected Tuesday and the project is slated for completion in May 2021. The school will be built on a portion of Reunion Trails Park near Stephanie Street and Interstate 215.

The 92,965-square-foot two-story building — with an approximately 720-student capacity — will include 46 classrooms. It will help alleviate overcrowding at several nearby elementary schools, including Vanderburg, Twitchell, Kesterson and Newton.

In November 2016, the board approved a contract with TSK Architects for architectural design services for a 100,399-square-foot school with an 849-student capacity, according to June 25 meeting materials.

CCSD submitted an entitlement application in February 2017 to the city of Henderson. The city requested a smaller school building “as a better fit for the neighborhood due to concerns regarding vehicle traffic,” according to district meeting materials.

The new school is part of the school district’s 2015 capital improvement program.

