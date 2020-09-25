CCSD not considering return to classrooms in October

The Clark County School District is not considering a plan to reopen schools in the next month, Superintendent Jesus Jara said at a school board meeting Thursday night.

School board members heard an update on the district’s first month of distance learning on Thursday night as previously requested, but the presentation was not an action item and did not require a vote from the board.

“The board is not moving and there is no recommendation to reopen schools in October,” Jara said.

The presentation to the school board included an update from Southern Nevada Health District Acting Health Officer Fermin Leguen, who said he expects the downward trend of COVID-19 data to continue, barring potential spikes related to bars reopening or other unforeseen events.

The official recommendation from the health district is for the school district to continue monitoring positive cases in the community, according to a memo included in the board materials. Leguen added that in the week of Sept. 13-17, 85 children between ages 5-17 in Clark County had COVID-19.

“That gives you an idea of what could happen if you decide to open the schools today,” Leguen said. “We have to expect a number similar to this.”

Rural counties, he added, had a lower rate of transmission compared to Clark County.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

