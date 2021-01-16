CCSD ordering ‘essential’ employees back to campus

The Clark County School District is ordering “essential” employees back to campuses this month, according to a memo sent by the district late Friday.

Clark County School District administration building at 5100 W. Sahara Ave. in Las Vegas (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County School District is ordering “essential” employees back to campuses on Jan. 25, according to a memo sent by the district late Friday, as preparations get underway for students to return to campuses as early as next month.

Essential includes all maintenance, grounds and custodial personnel, as well as any other staff ordered to return by their supervisors to “complete specific tasks that can’t be completed elsewhere,” the memo said.

Staff who have the option to telecommute but would prefer to return to their physical work location also have the option to do so with approval of their supervisors, it said.

The memo also specifically states that all classroom teachers and support professionals “have the discretion to manage their classrooms from home, from their classroom, or a combination of both.”

All district staff, with the exception of some maintenance and custodial crews, have been working remotely since Gov. Steve Sisolak issued a statewide “pause” order in November.

The school board approved Thursday an option for schools to begin welcoming back students in small groups for academic and mental health support.

The memo says that while there is no firm timeline for reopening schools, “it is imperative that we begin to prepare our schools and other physical work locations for the return of our students.”

Superintendent Jesus Jara on Friday targeted late February or early March as the possible beginning of a return for students in small groups.

