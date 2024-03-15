CCSD police officers to receive big raise under new agreement

CCSD trustees approved an agreement between the district and the Police Officers Association of the Clark County School District that includes a pay increase.

Therapy dog Eddie works with Clark County School District Police Department social worker Monique Abarca at Valley High School in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Therapy dog Eddie works with Clark County School District Police Department social worker Monique Abarca, center, student Alissa Bernal Torres and officer J. Martinez at Valley High School in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The average salaries of Clark County School District Police Department personnel as well as health insurance contributions will rise under a two-year agreement unanimously approved Thursday by the district’s Board of School Trustees.

A new 2023-2025 agreement between the district and the Police Officers Association of the Clark County School District, includes a 16 percent average pay increase and a 5 percent increase in health insurance payments.

The fiscal impact of the new agreement is estimated to cost about $5 million, according to information detailed at Thursday’s meeting.

An increase in health insurance contributions for school police will go into effect on July 1, according to the district.

The pact, approved 7-0 by trustees, also outlines a detailed process for the promotion of police officers to the rank of sergeant.

The new agreement will run through June 2025.

