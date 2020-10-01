CCSD says systems infected by ransomware have been restored

The Clark County School District gave an update on the ransomware attack that compromised some current and former employees’ information, as well as student names and grades.

The Clark County School District gave an update Thursday on the Aug. 27 ransomware attack that compromised some current and former employees’ names and Social Security numbers, as well as student names and grades.

According to the statement, the district notified law enforcement of the attack and then isolated the infected systems. Technology staff successfully restored the systems from backups, and thus the district did not pay the ransom demanded by the attackers, who posted the information on their website late last week.

“CCSD worked diligently to maintain student and educational services, which were not impacted by this incident, while also working to restore the affected CCSD systems to secure, full functionality,” the district’s update said.

The district will offer credit monitoring and identity restoration services to current employees affected by the attack, according to the update.

“While CCSD’s investigation is ongoing, CCSD continues to work with local and federal law enforcement authorities to assist in their investigation,” the statement said.

Affected parties can also call the assistance line at 888-490-0594.

Last week, the hacker group behind the CCSD security breach claimed to have uploaded all of the stolen data to its website.

Brett Callow, a threat analyst at cybersecurity company Emisoft, said the group behind the hack has also targeted schools in Fairfax, Virginia, and Toledo, Ohio. Local governments across the country have also had their data stolen and published.

