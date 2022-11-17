CCSD sees graduation rate boost for class of 2022

The Clark County School District’s rate was 81.3 percent — up from 80.9 percent the previous year, according to data released Thursday.

Clark High School student Isaac Juarez, bottom/middle, celebrates with classmates after turning his tassel during summer graduation at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Aug. 2, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Nevada Department of Education announced Thursday that the high school graduation rate for the class of 2022 was 81.7 percent.

That’s an increase compared with 81.3 percent in 2021, according to the department.

“These students have faced unprecedented challenges during their high school careers due to the pandemic,” said Jhone Ebert, State Superintendent of Public Instruction, in a statement. “To see them rise above it all and graduate in higher numbers than in the previous year is so exciting.”

The Clark County School District was among eight of Nevada’s 17 school districts that posted an increase in graduation rates.

The district’s rate was 81.3 percent for the class of 2022 — up from 80.9 percent the previous year.

Students had a portion of their high school years affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The district operated under 100 percent distance education for about a year starting in spring 2020 before bringing students back for in-person classes.

Statewide, 36,918 students were included in the class of 2022. The vast majority of them — 25,212 — were enrolled in the Clark County School District.

Across Nevada, the graduation rate increased for students who identify as:

—Hispanic/Latino, up 1 percentage point to 80.7 percent.

—Asian, up 0.28 percentage points to 93.1 percent.

—Pacific Islander, up 0.6 percentage points to 84.3 percent.

—White, up 1.1 percentage point to 86.1 percent.

The graduation rate dropped for students who identify as:

—Black, down 1.8 percentage points to 68.4 percent.

—American Indian/Alaska Native, down 3 percentage points to 69.1 percent.

—Two or more races, down 1.8 percentage points to 81.6 percent.

The state saw graduation rate gains among students who are:

—Experiencing poverty, up 2.5 percentage points to 81.5 percent.

—Dealing with a disability, up 1.4 percentage points to 65.9 percent.

—English-language learners, up 1.4 percentage points to 72.6 percent.

—Enrolled in career and technical education programs, up 0.6 percentage points to 92.3 percent.

The rate dropped 1.5 percentage points to 61.7 percent among those experiencing transient housing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.