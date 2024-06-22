109°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Education

CCSD settles with student who had apparent swastika carved into back

Clark County School District administration building at 5100 W. Sahara Ave. in Las Vegas. (Las ...
Clark County School District administration building at 5100 W. Sahara Ave. in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Clark County School District administration building located at 5100 West Sahara Ave. in Las Ve ...
Judge OKs $10M settlement for autistic student abused by CCSD teacher
The Clark County School District Police Department insignia is seen on the side of a school pol ...
Code of conduct: What will get a CCSD police officer fired?
The Clark County School District’s presentation showing their recommendation to close th ...
Little school, big decision: Residents oppose closure ahead of expected school board vote
The Nevada System of Higher Education's Board of Regents hold a special meeting to vote on thei ...
NSHE regent who made comments about Jewish community loses committee post
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 21, 2024 - 6:33 pm
 

The Clark County School District reached a settlement agreement with the family of an autistic and nonverbal Jewish student who had an apparent swastika carved into his back at a Las Vegas high school in March 2023.

The student’s mother told district police she noticed the apparent swastika while bathing him after school. The student was unable to explain how he received the scratch marks, according to a police report.

Attorneys for the family said the student’s parents stopped sending their son to Clark High School after the alleged incident because they thought it was unsafe.

The Lawfare Project, a nonprofit that provides pro bono legal services to safeguard the civil rights of Jewish people, said in a press release on Thursday that the settlement included monetary compensation and educational services.

Ziporah Reich, the organization’s litigation director, said the family received the compensation in the past couple of weeks, adding that the student now can receive a safe education outside the district.

“At this point, the student is getting the education — the special education — he deserves in an environment that’s safe and secure,” Reich said. “And the district is paying for that, essentially, by providing compensation to the parents of the nonverbal, autistic student.”

After the family reported discovering the swastika to school district police, officers conducted an investigation, which included interviews with school staff and a review of camera footage.

School officials said in a statement to the Las Vegas Review-Journal last year that they found “no evidence that would indicate the origin of the injuries.” The district didn’t speak to the Las Vegas Review-Journal about the settlement agreement, after multiple requests for a comment were made over the past couple days.

Reich said the Lawfare Project reached the settlement through negotiation. Lawyers for the family had filed a due process petition with the Nevada Department of Education, but did not have to proceed with a due process hearing, Reich added.

“We had prepared to move forward with the due process hearing and days before, we managed to negotiate a settlement agreement that was very favorable for our client and the client’s family,” Reich said.

Contact Peter Breen at pbreen@reviewjournal.com. Follow @breenreports on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Dads in Schools violence prevention program implemented at 37 CCSD campuses
recommend 2
Judge OKs $10M settlement for autistic student abused by CCSD teacher
recommend 3
‘You got to make sure you’re hydrated’: Las Vegas copes with early June heat
recommend 4
Mosquito species ‘exploded all over the valley’; What can the health district do?
recommend 5
Mysterious monolith that ‘appeared’ in desert may have been there for years
recommend 6
Officers taken to hospital after pair of police vehicles collide