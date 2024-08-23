CCSD survey on superintendent search leads to 12,000 responses

The survey, sent out in mid-August, asks the public for input on the Clark County School District’s ongoing search for a superintendent.

Deputy Superintendent Brenda Larsen-Mitchell speaks before being named interim superintendent during a Clark County School Board meeting at the Edward A. Greer Education Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Clark County Board of Trustees gathers for a school board meeting at CCSD’s Greer Education Center on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Over 12,000 people have responded to a survey in which the Clark County School District asks for input in its hunt for a new superintendent, the firm hired to conduct the search told a Clark County School Board meeting Thursday.

As well,over 800 people have signed up for the currently scheduled 32 focus groups, said a representative from Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates.

“Our goal is to gather as much information as possible,” Shawn Joseph, a representative from the search firm, told the board. “We’re gonna sit and listen to make sure everyone feels heard.”

A total of 12,159 people have responded to the survey, the firm said. The survey was sent out in mid-August.

So many people signed up for the focus groups’ virtual sessions, representatives from the firm said, that some would be over 100 people — well over the firm’s recommendation of around 30 people.

The board voted Thursday to add 17 virtual focus groups, which will cost an additional $5,100 on top of the $145,410 the board had previously pledged to fund the search, according to board liaison Joe Coruso.

Former Superintendent Jesus Jara resigned this year after nearly six years, and Brenda Larsen-Mitchell is currently serving as interim superintendent.

The meeting also included several board members’ concerns about accessibility for the feedback sessions, including making the sign-ups available in Spanish, and increasing in-person options for focus groups.

Respondents have been asked to fill out the survey by Sept. 3, and focus groups will end around Sept. 20. A leadership profile comprised of desired characteristics will be finalized by Sept. 26, according to the presentation from the search firm.

People can request an invitation for the focus groups at CCSD.net.

