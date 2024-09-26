96°F
CCSD teacher accused of abuse

Clark County School District Police Department. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @b ...
Clark County School District Police Department. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 25, 2024 - 6:23 pm
 
Updated September 25, 2024 - 6:25 pm

A Clark County School District special education teacher was arrested on an abuse charge, police said.

Kenneth Greenburg, 63, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on charges related to abuse of a vulnerable person, according to a Clark County School District Police Department news release. The arrest stems from an investigation initiated on Friday, according to Lt. Bryan Zink.

Greenburg was a special education teacher at Bailey Middle School, and has been with CCSD since August 2016. He has been placed on leave.

Contact Katie Futterman at kfutterman@reviewjournal.com.

