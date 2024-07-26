105°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Education

CCSD trustees make decisions on superintendent salary, search costs

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Security personnel walk into the Frank & Estella Beam Hall which is currently closed to stu ...
Beam Hall, site of UNLV shooting, to welcome back students
Las Vegas High School’s football field on June 25, 2024. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-J ...
‘There should be some accountability’: CCSD schools’ spending raises red flags
A screenshot from a video shows a depiction of a Clark County School District student identific ...
CCSD will require students to wear ID badges for upcoming school year
CCSD’s new cellphone pouch rule faces pushback, petition
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 25, 2024 - 6:42 pm
 

Clark County school trustees kick-started the district’s superintendent search Thursday, setting a salary range of $350,000 to $400,000 for a new superintendent and approving $64,410 to pay for aspects of the search.

The decisions came in a special meeting at which the recruiting firm Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates presented a timeline for board discussion, board interviews and candidate interviews. The timeline shows that a finalist will be selected by Oct. 30, over two months into the new school year but just shy of the November election.

The school board was criticized at a July 11 meeting for moving forward with the search before the election, which could see new trustees in four of the board’s seven voting positions. It also faced backlash over the decision to hold meetings at 9 a.m. on weekdays, making it impossible for school employees to take part.

Trustees had asked that those meeting times be changed, but as of Thursday, those times were still set for weekday morning — but labeled as “time subject to change.” Trustees again, asked those meetings be moved.

Board President Evelyn Garcia Morales said the number of candidates the board will have to interview should help determine those meeting times, and the board voted to accept the calendar with flexibility for future meeting dates and times.

The Oct. 30 deadline to select a finalist is also subject to change, based on the efficiency of the rest of the search process, the district said.

Trustee interviews

The consultant told trustees a member of the search firm would be meeting with each trustee individually to develop a leadership profile report.

“Really what we do is we spend time with each of you — in these areas of vision, priorities, climate and culture, leadership and management, academic and operational goals — to really try to get a full picture of where CCSD is at,” said HYA chief operating officer Nanci Perez.

A draft of the report will be presented to the board Sept. 12 at its regular meeting, and a final copy at its Sept. 26 regular board meeting, according to the timeline.

Board members also approved a list of groups to survey, including administrators, teachers (later amended to teachers and licensed professionals), support professionals, parent or guardians of CCSD students, community members and students. Board members later added former CCSD employees as seventh category.

Those surveys will be professionally translated to Spanish, French, Tagalog, Amharic, Chinese (simplified), Chinese (Traditional Taiwan) and Persian. Trustees voted to leverage community help to translate the other languages on the district-provided list.

In the coming weeks, Trustees will discuss more on focus groups and approve leadership profiles, while HYA begins the advertising and search process. The board will meet next for a work session Aug. 7, and a regular board meeting Aug. 8.

“Now, we really get to start putting everything in motion,” Perez said.

Contact Ella Thompson at ethompson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @elladeethompson on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
No decision: Future unclear for damaged Mount Charleston school
recommend 2
CCSD trustees urged to delay superintendent search to let new board choose
recommend 3
CCSD won’t appeal court ruling reinstating powers to nonvoting trustees
recommend 4
CCSD will require students to wear ID badges for upcoming school year
recommend 5
‘An extra step up’: Foundation helps prepare CCSD students for college
recommend 6
UNLV pauses hiring in plan to tackle $9.6M budget shortfall