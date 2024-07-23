107°F
Education

CCSD will require students to wear ID badges for upcoming school year

A screenshot from a video shows a depiction of a Clark County School District student identific ...
A screenshot from a video shows a depiction of a Clark County School District student identification card. The district will require middle and high school students to wear an identification card on a school-provided breakaway lanyard. (Clark County School District/YouTube)
This is a handout photo of a non-locking, signal-blocking pouch similar to the ones that Clark ...
This is a handout photo of a non-locking, signal-blocking pouch similar to the ones that Clark County School District students will be required to store their phone in during school hours. (CCSD)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 23, 2024 - 12:12 pm
 
Updated July 23, 2024 - 12:45 pm

CCSD students will have something else to wear besides new clothes when school begins Aug. 12.

The Clark County School District is implementing new safety and classroom guidelines for the 2024-25 school year to enhance classroom productivity and school safety.

One of the new rules will require middle and high school students to wear an identification card on a school-provided breakaway lanyard. The card also will contain important information about SafeVoice, an anonymous reporting system used to report threats to the safety of students.

The district said the purpose of the student IDs is so faculty and staff can identify students during the school day. Each card will list the student’s name, ID number, school and grade, according to a district video.

More information on how to obtain a student ID will be provided by each school closer to the beginning of the school year.

Students in sixth through 12th grades also will have to put their cellphones or other personal electronics in non-locking, signal-blocking pouches during classroom instruction. The district said the pouches will be reachable in case of an emergency and are intended to reduce distractions in the classroom.

Students will be allowed to use personal electronics during lunch periods, school-sponsored activities, class periods with teacher approval and transportation to and from school, according to the CCSD website.

Contact Ella Thompson at ethompson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @elladeethompson on X.

