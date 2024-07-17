CCSD won’t appeal court ruling reinstating powers to nonvoting trustees

The Clark County Board of Trustees gathers for a school board meeting at CCSD’s Greer Education Center on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

President Evelyn Garcia Morales, right, speaks during a Clark County School Board meeting at the Edward A. Greer Education Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Clark County School Board voted against appealing a May 29 court ruling that ordered the district to rescind a policy limiting the powers of its four nonvoting trustees.

Trustees voted 5-2 against an appeal on July 11, saying they need to deploy their energy elsewhere, such as searching for a new superintendent.

During the 2023 Legislative session, Gov. Joe Lombardo signed Assembly Bill 175 into law, requiring Clark County’s three biggest cities — Henderson, Las Vegas and North Las Vegas — as well as the Clark County Commission to appoint a nonvoting member to the Clark County School Board.

These members would have the same rights as trustees, with the exception of voting for the election of officers or the authority to serve as an officer of the board of trustees, according to the text of AB175. but in January 2024, after the four new members were appointed, the school board passed a policy prohibiting nonvoting members from making motions at the meetings.

North Las Vegas and Henderson filed a petition in March, arguing the policy amendment violated AB175 provisions. The petition said the district had no authority to “override or interfere” with the law. The appeal request stated AB175 gave local government “a seat at the table” and provided an opportunity for Clark County cities to engage in productive conversations with CCSD about the state of education.

In a May 29 ruling, District Judge Nadia Krall sided with North Las Vegas and Henderson. A request for an appeal to that ruling was on CCSD’s Thursday meeting agenda, and Trustee Linda P. Cavazos placed a motion to reject the request on the floor, which was seconded by Trustee Irene Bustamante Adams.

The motion passed with Trustees Lola Brooks, Linda P. Cavazos, Lisa Guzmán, Brenda Zamora and Irene Bustamante Adams in favor. Board President Evelyn Garcia Morales and Trustee Katie Williams dissented.

“Our priority right now that our community is waiting for, is for us to conduct a very thorough and, should we say, inclusive superintendent search,” Cavazos said. “Not for us to spend time, money and resources on something that has already been decided in court.”

Nonvoting Trustee Ramona Esparza-Stoffregan, the Henderson appointee, said the municipality members have been “a value add” and have tried to bring new and different ideas. Nonvoting Trustee Dane Watson for North Las Vegas agreed, saying the appeal would be a waste of time, energy and effort.

“Let’s just move forward,” Watson said.

Morales called the law “incredibly problematic” because she worries a municipality will extend power over the district. In a last comment, Cavazos said the four nonvoting members have “amazing records” of involvement, attendance and discussion engagement.

“The allegation that this would cause chaos in this board is ludicrous to me,” Cavazos said.

