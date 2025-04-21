Classes at northwest Las Vegas high school canceled on Monday

A high school in the northwest Las Vegas Valley was closed Monday due to a power outage.

Teacher’s union official sues CCSD over arrest at school board meeting

CCSD superintendent says the district will ‘follow the law’ on DEI

CCSD superintendent finalist could be named to top role

A high school in the northwest Las Vegas Valley was closed Monday due to a power outage.

Cimarron-Memorial High School Principal Colin McNaught sent a letter to parents Monday notifying them of the closure.

In the letter, McNaught noted that staff would be on campus in case students arrived before seeing the notice.

A full copy of the letter can be read below:

Dear Spartan families,

This is Cimarron-Memorial High School Principal Colin McNaught.

In an effort to keep you informed of important matters at our school, I want to let you know that classes are canceled today and our school is closed due to a power outage impacting our campus.

Staff are on campus in case students arrive before they receive the message. They will work to make contact with the student’s parent/guardian.

We will continue to monitor the situation and will update you on when classes will resume. Thank you for your patience and understanding.

Due to the outage, the school is unable to receive phone calls.