CSN enrollment open for spring semester

FILE - College of Southern Nevada sign. (CSN)
January 6, 2025 - 1:44 pm
 

Enrollment is still open for the spring semester at the College of Southern Nevada, where classes begin on Jan. 21.

The college offers a range of programs, including casino management, nursing, dance and hospitality management. There are in-person, online and hybrid options across the different programs, according to a Monday press release.

People can apply online through the first week of classes. They can also apply for financial aid, the release said.

Contact Katie Futterman at kfutterman@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ktfutts on X and @katiefutterman.bsky.social.

