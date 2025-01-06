CSN enrollment open for spring semester

Enrollment is still open for the spring semester at the College of Southern Nevada, where classes begin on Jan. 21.

Enrollment is still open for the spring semester at the College of Southern Nevada, where classes begin on Jan. 21.

The college offers a range of programs, including casino management, nursing, dance and hospitality management. There are in-person, online and hybrid options across the different programs, according to a Monday press release.

People can apply online through the first week of classes. They can also apply for financial aid, the release said.

