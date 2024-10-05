Department of Education to review CCSD’s budget letter to determine ‘appropriate next steps’

After CCSD revealed a $20 million budget deficit on Thursday, the state department said it was assessing how to move forward.

The Nevada Department of Education said it will review CCSD’s budget response from Thursday in which the district disclosed an anticipated $20 million budget deficit.

If the response violates state law, the department said in an email Friday, the district will be required to submit a corrective action plan.

“On behalf of the students, families, and public schools in Nevada, we take seriously our two-fold duty to support school districts in their pursuit of excellence and to ensure school districts fulfill their legal responsibilities,” State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jhone Ebert said in the statement. “We will give the CCSD response the attention it deserves. We will assess whether the response fully responds to the questions posed, and we will evaluate whether follow-up action is required.”

After the Clark County School District reported financial troubles last month, Ebert demanded answers by Oct. 3. That day, CCSD sent Ebert a letter disclosing a budget shortfall of approximately $20 million. The letter from interim Superintendent Brenda Larsen-Mitchell added that the district would present an amended final budget to the Clark County School Board by Dec. 12.

The State Department said it would determine whether the CCSD response complies with the requirements outlined in state law. If not, a notice of noncompliance will be issued, forcing CCSD’s Board of Trustees and Larsen-Mitchell to submit a corrective action plan, the department said.

The department statement also said it may appoint “compliance monitors” to ensure accountability; these monitors would “assess the district’s efforts and provide monthly reports” to Ebert.

“The Nevada Department of Education is committed to addressing the Clark County School District’s (CCSD) budget shortfall with a thorough and transparent review process,” the email statement read.

According to the email from NDOE, further updates will be provided as the department evaluates the CCSD letter and determines the appropriate next steps.

