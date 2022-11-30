Nevada State College to give update on push to become university

The Board of Regents meets Wednesday to hear a presentation on the proposal but isn’t expected to take action.

Nevada State College in Henderson on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Nevada State College is set to give an update Wednesday to higher education regents about its proposed name change, but the regents aren’t expected to take action.

The Board of Regents is scheduled to meet at 3 p.m. at UNLV’s Student Union Ballroom, and the meeting is to be streamed live on the system’s website. The item about Nevada State College is estimated to begin around 5:30 p.m.

In September, regents voted unanimously to postpone considering a name change until this month. The item on Wednesday’s agenda, though, is listed as “information only.”

College officials say a name change to “Nevada State University” would have benefits such as boosting the school’s enrollment, eliminating confusion among employers, raising pay for graduates and helping to facilitate the state’s economic growth.

The college opened in 2002 in Henderson and has more than 7,200 students. It offers mostly bachelor’s degrees but has a master’s degree in speech-language pathology.

The school is accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities. If the Board of Regents approves a name change in the future, the request would be submitted to the commission, where a three-member peer panel would review it.

It would take an estimated two to four months to go through the process, according to meeting materials posted online.

The accrediting agency also recommends notifying the U.S. Department of Education of the name change following Board of Regents approval, according to meeting materials.

An October letter from the commission to Nevada State College President DeRionne Pollard, which is posted with online meeting materials, says changing a school’s name is considered a “major change.”

Pollard previously told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that the school would issue new transcripts and diplomas to graduates — a cost the school would cover using private donations — with the new name.

But the letter from the commission said that’s not allowed. That’s because “the degrees awarded previously were under the previous institution name and, in many cases, different missions and degree requirements,” according to the letter.

The state’s higher education system office is working on a memorandum that includes a list of handbook changes that would be needed if the college’s name change is approved.

“The options for changes are intended to ensure that policy and procedures applicable to the research universities are not construed to apply to a newly named Nevada State University,” meeting materials say.

The system also says state law changes would be needed in order to avoid effects on employee salaries, student tuition and admissions requirements.

