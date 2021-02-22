Nevada students reminded to file FAFSA forms to qualify for aid

The form is used to determine students’ eligibility for federal aid like grants and loans and by states, colleges and private organizations to award scholarships and other aid.

The U.S. Department of Education is reminding Nevada students to file their Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) forms before the state’s March 1 deadline in order to qualify for financial aid for college.

The FAFSA form is used to determine each student’s eligibility for federal aid like grants and loans, but it’s also used by states, colleges and private organizations to award other aid like scholarships.

The Department of Education has seen a 13 percent decline in FAFSA submissions among Nevada’s high school seniors this year from 2020, slightly above the national decline of 9 percent.

While much of Nevada’s aid to students is allocated on a first-come, first-served basis, the March 1 deadline to submit a FAFSA form is an important step in receiving aid like the Nevada Promise Scholarship, which can cover up to three years of tuition at a community college.

Students may have already submitted their FAFSA forms alongside college applications in the fall semester or earlier this year. The final, federal deadline is June 30.

Students can submit the form at fafsa.gov or on the myStudentAid mobile app.

