NLV councilman is newest non-voting CCSD school board member

North Las Vegas Councilman Isaac Barron talks to a reporter after an announcement of a new master-planned commercial district to be called NLV Gateway to revitalize downtown in North Las Vegas Tuesday, June 7, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Clark County School Board swore in a North Las Vegas city councilman as its new non-voting member on Thursday evening.

Ward 1 Councilman Isaac Barron is taking over as the North Las Vegas non-voting board member, a position formerly held by Dane Watson, an organizer with the Clark County Education Association.

North Las Vegas sought to appoint Barron in December, but he was ineligible until he could retire from his role as a Clark County School District teacher, a spokesperson for the district said.

CCSD employees can’t serve on the school board simultaneously due to a district regulation that prohibits conflicts of interests.

Barron taught at Rancho High School and was accompanied by a large group to see him sworn in. After he was sworn in, the board took a short recess before continuing on with the meeting, with Barron seated among the other trustees.

“We are honored to have you here in our house with us,” said Irene Bustamante Adams, the board’s vice president.

Assembly Bill 175, signed into law last year, created four new nonvoting school board positions to be appointed by Clark County, Las Vegas, North Las Vegas and Henderson.

The law, proponents say, aims to give local governments more input into public education matters.

