Education

North Las Vegas gives $280K in grants to educators

North Las Vegas Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown speaks at the Silver State Education Foundation's off ...
North Las Vegas Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown speaks at the Silver State Education Foundation's official launch of its Homegrown Teacher Program at Canyon Springs High School on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 6, 2024 - 4:30 pm
 

The North Las Vegas mayor and City Council approved $280,000 in micro grants to local educators during Wednesday’s council meeting.

Forty educators from 19 schools received grants ranging from $5,000 to $10,000. The city said that the funds underscore its commitment to addressing educational challenges, including student achievement, chronic absenteeism, teacher retention and family engagement.

“By investing in our educators, we are investing in our students and the future of North Las Vegas,” Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown said in a Wednesday press release. “As an educator, I know the difference these funds — when paired with the dedicated teachers and administrators who applied for them — can make in strengthening student outcomes and increasing family engagement. I’m excited to see their projects come to life.”

This marks the third year that the city awarded education micro grants. During the 2022-2024 school years, it gave a combined $420,000 to teachers and administrators to launch food and supply pantries, literacy events, step-dancing programs and more, which were shown to decrease absences and increase academic collaboration skills and family engagement.

Antonello Elementary School, which increased by two stars in the last academic year, credited the grants from North Las Vegas as helping reduce its absenteeism, a critical issue in North Las Vegas.

A few weeks ago, Canyon Springs High School hosted a celebration for the Silver State Education Foundation’s launch of its Homegrown Teacher Program, which was supported by a $258,000 grant from the city of North Las Vegas. It aims to address Nevada’s teacher shortage — a problem most acute in North Las Vegas — by supporting local students in their efforts to become educators.

“We have already seen how these projects can encourage students and their families to participate more actively in the educational process,” Education Initiatives Manager Ingrid Johnson said in the press release. “The impact of these funds is transformational in the lives of many North Las Vegas children.”

Contact Katie Futterman at kfutterman@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ktfutts on X.

