Education

North Las Vegas principal wins state award

(Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
(Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 17, 2024 - 3:41 pm
 

Clark County School District is home to the 2024 Nevada State Principal of the Year, according to a Thursday press release.

Mojave High School Principal Gregory Cole was recognized by the National Association for Secondary School Principals for providing high-quality learning opportunities for students, according to the school district.

“Principal Cole is a tremendous school leader and an inspiration to the students at Mojave High School,” Interim Superintendent Brenda Larsen-Mitchell said in the release. “His leadership among his peers and the positive and inclusive learning environment he fosters makes him deserving of the State Principal of the Year award.”

Cole has been the principal at Mojave High School since 2017. He started working at CCSD in 2002 after spending six years teaching in Iowa, according to the press release.

“He strives to build strong social-emotional learning programs that focus on respect for students and staff,” the press release said.

Cole will be a finalist at the national competition in Washington, D.C. this month.

Contact Katie Futterman at kfutterman@reviewjournal.com.

