NSHE hires interim CSN president for yearlong stint

The College of Southern Nevada announced Monday that William Kibler will take over as the school’s acting president for one year as Federico Zaragoza, CSN president since 2018, retired as of Sunday.

The Nevada System of Higher Education will use Kibler’s yearlong stint, which is expected to end June 30, 2025, to search for a president, according to NSHE.

Kibler won’t be eligible for the permanent position as he is the acting president, not an interim president. His salary for the year is $330,000 plus a monthly $1,000 housing allowance.

Kibler’s experience in higher education spans 43 years. Most recently, he served as president emeritus of Sul Ross State University in Alpine, Texas, but he’s also served as vice president for student affairs at Mississippi State University and Texas A&M University.

He received a Ph.D in educational administration from Texas A&M. He earned both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Florida in Gainesville, Florida.

Interim Chancellor Patricia Charlton recommended Kibler for the role, in partnership with The Registry, a placement firm that specializes in higher education interim leadership positions.

“Their deep understanding of the higher education landscape and meticulous approach to candidate selection allowed us to make an informed decision in appointing Dr. Kibler as Acting President, ensuring continuity and stability for the institution,” Charlton wrote in a statement.

Board of Regents Chair Amy Carvalho also expressed support for the appointment, “Dr. Kibler’s extensive experience in higher education, coupled with his commitment to student success, makes him a natural choice to lead CSN during this transitional time.”

