Education

Program to connect CCSD students to internet plans to wind down

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 14, 2020 - 5:43 pm
 

The community partnership formed to connect K-12 students in Nevada to the internet and laptops during distance learning announced Monday it would wind down operations on Nov. 13.

Connecting Kids NV will spend its last month trying to reach the remaining students who haven’t filled out the Clark County School District’s survey on their internet and device needs, with some 3,600 students left compared to 107,000 at the beginning of the school year, according to a statement.

Around 7,500 students still need internet connectivity and 3,300 need devices, compared to 18,000 and 73,000 respectively in August, the statement said.

The phone number for CCSD families still in need of access — 888-616-2476 — will remain operational until June 30, 2021, but will be manned by the district instead.

Contact Aleksandra Appleton at 702-383-0218 or aappleton@reviewjournal.com. Follow @aleksappleton on Twitter.

