Spring graduation plans at local colleges still up in the air

UNLV, Nevada State College and College of Southern Nevada haven’t finalized graduation plans yet, including whether ceremonies will be in person or online.

Nevada State College graduates await the start of a commencement ceremony at the Henderson Pavilion in this 2018 file photo. Spring graduation plans are still up in the air for some Nevada colleges and universities due to the pandemic. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Spring graduation plans are still up in the air for some Nevada colleges and universities as the COVID-19 pandemic stretches on.

Commencement ceremonies have been held virtually since spring 2020. State-imposed public gathering size restrictions, though, began gradually easing Monday with the goal of returning control of most mitigation measures to local control starting May 1.

University of Nevada, Reno, is planning a virtual ceremony on May 14, while UNLV, Nevada State College in Henderson and the College of Southern Nevada haven’t made announcements yet.

The Clark County School District also hasn’t finalized graduation plans.

UNR plans to have an online presentation that will display a photo for each graduate and include audio of their name being read.

“It is in the interest of full transparency that we make news of this announcement public now, so that our graduates and their families are able to make plans for this special event,” President Brian Sandoval wrote this month on the school’s website.

At UNLV, university spokesman Tony Allen said via email that leadership is waiting as long as possible before committing to a plan.

“Commencement — be it virtual or in person — is a milestone moment for our graduates and one of the most important days in the life of a university,” he said. “UNLV’s decision will be informed by current statewide COVID-19 guidelines and with health and safety at the forefront.”

At Nevada State College, students will be notified once graduation plans have been finalized, Dean of Students Stefanie Coleman said in a statement.

“We recognize the importance of a ceremony to mark the end of a journey and celebrate the accomplishments of our graduates. However, being able to celebrate the graduating class in a traditional ceremony has been a challenge during this unprecedented time.”

Student and faculty leadership will explore virtual and in-person options, Coleman said, and will “find the best solution to meet this moment.”

A spokesman for the College of Southern Nevada said the school does not yet have a graduation plan.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.