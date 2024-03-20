Want to learn more about mariachi? UNLV offering new program starting this fall

UNLV announced new mariachi classes at its School of Music in the fall.

Las Vegas High School's mariachi group plays before Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event at Rancho High School on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

UNLV’s School of Music announced several new classes for the fall semester focused on mariachi.

The program will be overseen by Stephen Blanco, who founded Las Vegas High School’s mariachi program in 2018.

“The start of a university-sponsored mariachi ensemble and the addition of classes geared to training music educators to teach mariachi marks an historic day for music education,” Blanco said in a news release. “We’re putting together a great team of educators and mariachi musicians to tackle this project and I can’t wait to see what’s ahead.”

Under Blanco, the high school’s program has grown from 50 students to more than 200 and has been awarded several honors, including Certificates of Congressional Commendation from Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen, according to the university.

School of Music director Isrea Butler said in the release that she hopes the program will “allow students to promote and preserve their heritage through this art form.”

“Students will perform mariachi music, and also learn how to teach others to follow in their footsteps,” she said.