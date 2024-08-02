We have CCSD grads to thank for ‘Cheers,’ and here’s what else

Entertainers from singer-songwriters to TV producers to podcasters got their start at the Clark County School District,

Members of the Las Vegas based band The Killers is shown in this photo courtesy of The Killers. (Courtesy)

Anthony Zuiker, creator of CSI television shows and founder of Divinity, during the display the International Cemetery, Cremation, and Funeral Association convention, at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, April 19, 2018. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ne-Yo arrives at the Latin American Music Awards on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Donny and Marie Osmond are shown with Toni Basil, center, at Flamingo Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018. (Cashman Photo)

Jimmy Kimmel appears at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, Sept. 12, 2022. Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

If you’re a long-time Las Vegan with a passing knowledge of pop culture, sure, you might know that late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel is a product of the Clark County School District.

But did you know district grads created “Cheers,” one of the most popular TV sit-coms of all time? Didn’t think so. Or that a hugely successful internet personality is a Henderson high school drop-out?

Below is a in-no-way-complete list – inspired and informed by the CCSD Archives website – of district progeny who’ve made their mark as entertainers. In no particular order:

Toni Basil

If you were listening to the radio in 1982, you likely got an earworm from Basil’s No. 1 hit “Mickey,” with the chant “Oh Mickey you’re so fine.” Basil has said that in the music video featuring her as a cheerleader, she was wearing a uniform from her days at Las Vegas High School. She graduated in 1961.

Ne-Yo

R&B and pop singer-songwriter and record producer Shaffer Chimere Smith – known professionally as Ne-Yo – was kicked out of Las Vegas Academy for accidentally breaking a window, he told the Review-Journal. He graduated from Rancho High School in 1998 and went on to win multiple Grammys.

Matthew Gray Gubler

One of Ne-Yo’s classmates at Las Vegas Academy was Gubler, class of ‘98, an actor and director best known for his role as the genius criminal profiler Dr. Spencer Reid on the TV show “Criminal Minds.”

Tana Mongeau

The archives website has gotten a little dusty, so we’ll add to the mix Gen Z’s Mongeau, a successful YouTuber and podcaster who had her own reality show on MTV. Mongeau has said she attended Green Valley High School, dropping out her sophomore year.

The Killers

The multiple Grammy-winning rock band has deep roots in the district: Frontman, vocalist and keyboardist Brandon Flowers, Chaparral High School’s class of ‘99. Bassist and vocalist Mark Stoermer, Chaparral class of ‘95. Drummer Ronnie Vannucci attended both Clark and Western high schools.

Anthony E. Zuiker

Zuiker, another Chaparral grad – class of ‘86 – is the creator and executive producer of the TV show “CSI-Crime Scene Investigation.” He has produced five editions of the CSI franchise.

Kenneth “Ginger Fish” Wilson

Another Chaparral grad: Wilson, drummer for Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson.

Brendon Urie

The lead vocalist, rhythm guitarist and pianist of Panic! at the Disco graduated from Palo Verde High School.

Glen and Les Charles

Screenwriters and television producers, the brothers created the long-running sit-com “Cheers” with director James Burrows. The Basic High School grads worked on many other popular TV shows including “M*A*S*H,” “Taxi,” “The Bob Newhart Show” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.”

Jimmy Kimmel

The Clark High School grad, class of ‘85, is the host and executive producer of late-night talk show “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” The comedian has also hosted the Academy Awards four times.

