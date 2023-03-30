Elderly driver dies after two-vehicle crash in southeast Las Vegas Valley

The crash occurred on March 16 at South Pecos Road and East Hacienda Avenue.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An elderly man who ran a red light resulting in a crash in southeast Las Vegas died Tuesday.

The crash occurred on March 16 around 1:30 p.m. when an 81-year-old Las Vegas man driving a 2012 Toyota Highlander north on South Pecos Road ran a red light at East Hacienda Avenue, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

His vehicle struck a 2007 Hyundai Entourage that was making a left turn.

Police said the driver of the Toyota was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with injuries that were not considered life threatening. The coroner told police that the man died at the hospital on Tuesday.

The driver of the Hyundai remained at the scene and did not show signs of impairment, according to police.

Five minors were passengers in the Hyundai and two suffered claimed injuries and were taken to the hospital.

